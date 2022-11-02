Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games

There’s a great selection of games coming to the PS VR2

It was announced today that the PlayStation VR2 would be launching in February and that there would also be an impressive selection of VR2 games being released in conjunction with the launch as well, 11 to be precise. One of the heavy hitters was The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR game which will be released in Spring 2023, but let’s talk about those other 10 titles that are heading your way in the new year.

The full list of VR2 games was announced on the official PlayStation.Blog, and it includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious High, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Pistol Whip VR, Zenith: The Last City, After Fall, and Tentacular. Each of these games will be released at some point in 2023, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not these games will be part of the official launch.

Let’s break down this list of games though, to hopefully give you a better understanding of what to expect.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

This is a new first-person from Smilegate studio where players will take on the role of a leader of a fireteam placed in a deadly biochemical war. This game will be an epic one that features over 60 campaign missions which can be played solo or with three other friends.

The Light Brigade

This single-player roguelike game from Funktronic Labs is one that is jam-packed with immersive gunplay and some mystery as well. You are the last people still fighting against the ever-growing darkness and you will need to head to the Sunken World in the hopes of defeating the evil that remains. This will be a cross-buy title for both PS VR2 and PS VR.

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition

This title by Fast Travel Games allows players to build and manage the city of their wildest dreams. Players will also be able to view the city from the ground up or from the sky to get different views of your masterpiece. This is one of the games that we know will be launching alongside the PS VR2.

Cosmonious High

The newest IP from Owlchemy Labs is a single-player adventure that allows players to become a rare alien species called Prismi. Prismi lands at a school that is malfunctioning and will need to use its abilities to save the school from disaster.

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue will be a cross-buy game for both PS VR2 and PS VR. This tinyBuild Games title takes players back to Mr. Peterson’s house and will let them choose between six tiny heroes who must face some horrible fears so they can rescue their friend.

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

This Coatsink game combines both games that were set between Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and features an impressive voice cast that includesJeff Goldblum and Laura Bailey. The VR experience in this game is taken to another level with the inclusion of The Dino Viewer which serves as a museum where you can get up close and personal with these gigantic beasts.

Pistol Whip VR

An award-winning VR game you say? Then look no further than this physical action-rhythm game that has fantastic gunplay that equates to a wonderful dreamscape world where players can dodge their way to becoming the perfect action figure. If you own this game on PS VR then you can upgrade it for free to the PS VR2 version.

Zenith: The Last City

This is another launch title for the PS VR2, and it will introduce players to an MMO that also includes a full story, brilliant combat and weapons, a host of spells, and a variety of other aspects – it will also feature a big graphics update as well. This game will be a free download for all players who own the PS VR version of the game.

After the Fall

This Vertigo Games VR title is a co-op shooter set in a post-apocalyptic version of L.A. and allows up to four players to team up and fight against a world filled with 32 real players at one time. First released in December 2021, PS VR2 players will have access to every single bit of content since it was first released.

Tentacular

The final game is one from Firepunchd Games UG and it’s a wonderful VR game that features a massive but well-mannered tentacle beast who is just trying to find its place in the world. This physics-based game is an adventure that includes a story filled with warmth and humor.

