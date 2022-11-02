The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Launching Next Spring

It’s certainly the day for big reveals in the world of VR. Fresh off the back of PlayStation’s big reveal about the PS VR2 launching in February, new games for VR gamers are being unveiled. The latest of these comes from Supermassive Games, who have today announced a thrilling VR horror experience from within The Dark Pictures universe.

Supermassive Games are the studio responsible for some of the biggest hits in narrative horror and also developed the hit VR game Rush of Blood. So, there are plenty of good things to expect from those hopping aboard the VR ghost train in this new game. Titled The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, players will get to experience a brand new kind of horror jaunt, with Supermassive Games promising an up-close-and-personal set of thrills and chills. The game has been revealed with a brand new announcement trailer, which you can check out right here to get a feel for the VR ride of your life…or death.

As can be seen in the trailer, players should expect to strap in for a multi-sensory rollercoaster ride in this game. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is launching exclusively on the PS VR2 in the Spring of next year, and looks set to make full use of the new bit of kit’s innovative technologies. These include the headset’s eye tracking feature, which will set enemies upon players in the blink of an eye. Haptic feedback will also be taken advantage of to give the sensation of bumps, jumps, twists and turns in a true rollercoaster ride style. This extends to the headset itself, which will kick in with headset rumble if you don’t manage to avoid the perils of falling beams, hanging witches and other overhead frights. It’s not all a dodge and speed experience though, as the PS VR2’s adaptive triggers will work seamlessly with the game to ensure weapon usage feels unique and realistic.

Some of the enemies that players will need to watch out for as they survive this ride from hell include some familiar faces in the form of antagonists from season Oone of The Dark Pictures Anthology, such as hideous demonic incarnations of persecuted ‘witches’ in 17th-century New England, the serial killer from the World’s Fair Hotel and otherworldly vampires that have been hidden beneath the desert, to name a few. Interestingly, the game will follow Supermassive Games’ signature style of implementing multiple avenues, with each track having many different, but equally frightening paths to experience.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will launch exclusively on the PS VR2 in Spring 2023. We’ll be keeping an eye out for details of an exact release date nearer to the time. In the meantime, fans of the long-running horror anthology can look forward to the upcoming release of The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me, which releases in a couple of weeks, on November 18.

