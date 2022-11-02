Atomic Heart Official Release Trailer Revealed

Mundfish has released the official release trailer for Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart will be releasing on February 21, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC exclusively on Steam. The game is being developed by Mundfish, a Russian game studio with headquarters in Cyprus, Greece. Mundfish will also be the publisher in the region of the Commonwealth of Independent States, while Focus Entertainment, formerly known as Focus Home Interactive, will be publisher worldwide.

Atomic Heart is an alternate reality single player action shooter RPG, in the same vein as Bioshock, Fallout, and perhaps more poignantly, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. This world is set in a Soviet Union where the Soviets were able to develop robots, mutants, and other technologies during the course of World War 2. After the war, the robots turn on the humans, and it is up to a KGB Agent, codename P-3, to investigate events and stop the robots.

Alongside this announcement, Mundfish revealed the preorder bonuses available for the game on their official website, which we will outline below.

Atomic Heart Standard Edition will come with a digital copy of the game, an exclusive Swede Weapon Skin, and an exclusive Electro Weapon Skin. Atomic Heart Gold Edition will come with everything in the Standard Edition, and also the Atomic Pass, which includes DLC and an exclusive Polymer Glove skin. Atomic Heart Premium Edition will have everything in the Gold Edition, and also an exclusive Zvezdochka weapon skin, and exclusive AK weapon skin, and a digital artbook.

They also provide these descriptions for these bonuses:

Exclusive Swede Weapon Skin

With the exclusive Swede axe skin you can smash corrupted machines not only efficiently, but also elegantly!

Exclusive Electro Weapon Skin

Obliterate your opponent with a powerful energy beam using the Electro weapon. This unique skin will be the last thing your dying foe ever sees.

Exclusive Polymer Glove Skin

The Glove is one of the last gifts the main character receives from the scientist in Sechenov’s lab. Consume polymers and use experimental combat abilities against the savage machines!

Exclusive AK Weapon Skin

What’s better than Soviet weaponcraft’s ol’ reliable? The AK assault rifle is your trusty companion — friend, even — when quelling the machine rebellion. This unique weapon skin will make your gaming experience unforgettable!

Exclusive Zvezdochka Weapon Skin

Love getting up close and personal? Then the Zvezdochka is your weapon of choice to fight the machines. A handheld weapon with sawblades will destroy any enemy’s body in mere seconds — and with this unique skin you’ll look fantastic while doing it.

Digital artbook

The in-game collection of high-resolution illustrations allows you to take a closer look at the characters, items, and weapons. In addition, the Atomic Heart Digital Artbook will give you exclusive behind the scenes information from the developers, clues to some story mysteries, and more details and backstories about the game’s world.

You can watch the official trailer below:

Source: YouTube, Atomic Heart Official Website