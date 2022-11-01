Willow Fiery Fantasy Trailer Dropped, Coming To Disney+ November 30

Willow will be releasing exclusively on Disney+ November 30th giving the streaming service subscribers a new series to watch. There’s still a bit of waiting time before the series will be available, but today we just got the all new trailer. See below the trailer.

This trailer is a special look that last around a minute long, however, it still gives us some good in-sight which many of us are excited to see on the big screen later this month. The trailer shows us hints from many of the episodes throughout the series and even introduced us to more of the characters we will be meeting when we watch it through.

The series Willow is a episode series sequel to the film that goes by the same name which released in theaters 1988. The focus of the show is on a dwarf farmer, Willow Ufgood, who has some magical abilities. He will be taking on a rather dangerous adventure in the new show to a fantasy realm called Andowyne, with a group of completely different characters than before. The series will include a total of eight episodes and the first will be airing on Disney+ November 30, 2022, and then the last episode will be January 18, 2023.

The cast will include Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, Ruby Cruz as Kit, Erin Kellyman as Jade, Ellie Bamber as Dove, TOny Revolori as Graydon, Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, Joanna Whalley as Sorsha, and Dempsey Bryk.

Source.