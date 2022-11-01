Classic Star Wars Characters Get Fortnite Skins

Fortnite really is the game that keeps on giving, and what it loves to offer is new skins for players to put on and enjoy. The title just finished the Halloween special that brought Ash Williams into the mix, but they’re not stopping there. A newly dubbed “Skywalker Week” has come, and with it brings players three classic Star Wars characters to become: Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia. The collaboration with Lucasfilm got a trailer to showcase the skins and the content they bring, complete with music from the franchise. Fans will definitely get a kick out of this week.

As you can see in the trailer below, Luke, Hana and Leia will have weapons that tie back to their movies. For example, Luke has a lightsaber, Han has a special blaster, and Leia has her bounty hunter gear from the third movie. If you want to get these skins, they’re 1500 V-Bucks, and other items from the franchise are available for purchase should you wish to try them out.

But as noted, they aren’t the only content coming through Skywalker week. When you play the game, you’ll be able to open Imperial Chests to get various lightsabers! So you’ll be able to strike down your enemies as you let the hate flow through you. Lightsabers aren’t just cool looking and powerful. They can block blaster fire, so be sure to use it for defense as well as offense to stay alive on the island.

Darth Vader will also be making his return to Fortnite. He’ll roam around the island trying to take you out. However, if you take him out first, you’ll get access to his red lightsaber! Oh, but he can use The Force against you, so be mindful of that.

Another returning character will be the Stormtroopers. If you can take them down, you’ll be able to access their blasters against other players. Hopefully, you’re a better shot than Stormtroopers. Oh, and as teased in the trailer, the Junk Rift will spew some classic Star Wars vehicles for you to use and run from as they fall.

All in all, it’s a great way to start off November, as fans will love to see the island return to a “galaxy far, far away.” You should try it out, even if it’s only for a week.

The Star Wars universe has been on a roll as of late, as series like Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi have restored faith in the quality of the series after the lackluster sequel trilogy. Unfortunately, that trilogy had one of the more infamous moments due to Fortnite. But hey, at least fans will be able to appreciate this content! Hopefully, that is. We’ll trust in The Force.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…



Lightsabers. Blasters. Quests. A reimagined Junk Rift. And the dark side returns.



Learn more: https://t.co/NoPI0Rx39r pic.twitter.com/vinYjK88FH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2022

Source: Twitter