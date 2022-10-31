Playtest Invites for the New EA Skate are Being Sent Out

Full Circle, a studio that’s part of the Electronic Arts family, has been hard at work at carving out the next-gen release of Skate. This fourth entry into the series was first announced a few months ago, after a long road of rumors and speculation leading up to its reveal. The team showed off some very rough “pre-pre-pre alpha” footage, indicating just how early in development it still was. But, it looks like steady progress has been made, as invites for playtesting are now being sent out.

Gamingonphone has shown off a screenshot of the invitation email from EA. This invite is being sent out to those who’ve signed up to be a Skate “Insider”. The email confirms that the game is coming to PC and consoles (PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S), along with a mobile release. This is info that was already revealed a while ago, however. Sign ups to join the Skate Insider program are still active.

This next-gen version of Skate will be different than the past entries, as it will function as a free-to-play live service title, which is becoming an ever-growing genre in the industry. Despite not being a standalone release like its predecessors, Full Circle is working to ensure that it captures a truly new, refined formula that fans of the series will latch onto. Thus, it’s no wonder why participants for playtesting are being scouted out now.

The data gathered from these tests will be essential to the team being able to tweak and nail the mechanics before the full title is rolled out to the public.

It should also be noted that the new Skate will be fully cross-platform with cross-progression. Thus, the experience of playing it with a controller on console will have to translate just as well on a mobile device. It’ll be interesting to see if it will require a controller on mobile to ensure parity, or if the touch controls can be refined enough to keep up.

Despite the confirmed existence of a mobile release, it seems as though a Nintendo Switch version is still out of the loop, at least for now.

Full Circle and EA still have not released much details on the new Skate. A release date, core details about what’ll be feautred in-game, included brands—things of this nature are currently still unknown. But, seeing that playtest invites are being sent out, while this does not mean the game is near completion, it’s at least approaching being in a playable state.

