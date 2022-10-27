New Study Says Video Games Can Help Child’s Brain Function

The video game industry is a multi-billion-dollar entity. Between consoles, software, gear, accessories, custom PCs, etc., it’s a lot! We’ve come a long way from the original systems and arcade games that could only put out the most basic of titles at times. However, as the industry grew, so did its skeptics and critics. You all likely know the initial backlash the industry got that led to the ESRB, but one of the biggest debates to this day is the question of, “should kids be allowed to play video games?” To be blunt, it’s a stupid question, but it has gotten debated up and down for years.

Why? Because in some people’s minds, video games don’t “do anything for kids.” They’re just “distractions” from things like going outside, doing homework, etc. We won’t even touch the “violence in video games” argument, as that’s a different topic entirely. The point is that many people think that gaming as a whole is a “waste of time,” but a new study is here to refute that potentially.

According to a study from the University of Vermont, kids who play video games can have higher cognitive brain activity. Specifically, they’re better at impulse control and memory challenges than those who don’t play games. This was a large study too, as there were over 2000 kids analyzed between 2019 and 2020. Moreover, the data was based on survey results and brain imaging. So it was a thorough study that points to gaming being positive for kids.

It also should be noted that these kids were part of a more extensive study that took place over recent years. The 2000 kids, in this case, were ages 9-10 and will be further evaluated later in life. So again, this is a very deep study.

The team behind it was clear, though, that while this is a result that is positive for gaming, it’s not fully definitive, but it’s hopeful:

“While we cannot say whether playing video games regularly caused superior neurocognitive performance, it is an encouraging finding, and one that we must continue to investigate in these children as they transition into adolescence and young adulthood,” said Bader Chaarani, Ph.D., who was the lead on the study.

If you think about it from an overall standpoint, it makes sense that video games can help kids. Some games, such as the Brain Age series, are meant to be educational and helpful. In terms of motor control and memory, many games rely on players being able to solve puzzles, be precise with their movements in combat or challenges, and so on.

Indeed, the study won’t be the “nail in the coffin” many want to disprove the hate of video games. But it is a start to changing the narrative for the better.

Source: Cincinnati.com