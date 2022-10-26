The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Announces US Release Date

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie will be heading to theaters across the US and Canada before the end of the year!

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie will be released in theaters across the United States and Canada on December 2. Other countries were part of the worldwide release announcement as well which you can check out below.

October 31 in Italy (as a special event screening)

in Italy (as a special event screening) November 3 and 4 in France (as a limited release)

in France (as a limited release) November 18 and 19 in Spain

in Spain December 1 in Australia and New Zealand

in Australia and New Zealand December 2 in the United States and Canada

in the United States and Canada December 7 and 8 in the United Kingdom and Ireland

in the United Kingdom and Ireland March 28, 2023 in Germany

in Germany Early 2023 in Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and Hungary

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie was released in theaters across Japan back in May of this year then later in South Korea in September and in Vietnam earlier this month. The movie has since grossed over $16 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The film is the first and last of the anime television series that wraps up the series for good.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Staff

The film is directed by Masato Jinbo, who is also the director of anime series such as Chaos;Child, Restaraunt to Another World, and, more recently, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. Keiichirō Ōchi handles the screenplay while Masato Katsumata is in charge of the character designs. Unlike Jinbo, Ōchi has been part of the anime series handling the series composition for both Season 1 and Season 2. Katsumata also handled the character designs for Season 2 of the anime after the series was handed from studio Tezuka Productions to Bibury Animation Studio. The rest of the movie’s staff, who are all returning from Season 2 of the series, is as follows:

Music : Hanae Nakamura, Miki Sakurai (both have worked in the same role for the anime series)

: Hanae Nakamura, Miki Sakurai (both have worked in the same role for the anime series) Art Director : Akihito Ougiyama (Background art for Akame Ga Kill and Kuroko’s Basketball)

: Akihito Ougiyama (Background art for Akame Ga Kill and Kuroko’s Basketball) Sound Director : Hajime Takakuwa (Black Clover, Ace of the Diamond, Spice and Wolf)

: Hajime Takakuwa (Black Clover, Ace of the Diamond, Spice and Wolf) Director of Photography : Daisuke Chiba (Black Clover, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, The Last: Naruto The Movie)

: Daisuke Chiba (Black Clover, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, The Last: Naruto The Movie) Color design : Aiko Matsuyama (The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, The Asterisk War, Redo of Healer)

: Aiko Matsuyama (The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, The Asterisk War, Redo of Healer) Editing : Mutsumi Takemiya (Dororo, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, The Fruit of Grisaia)

: Mutsumi Takemiya (Dororo, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun, The Fruit of Grisaia) Sound Production: DAX Production (Assassination Classroom, Fairy Tale, Sword Art Online)

Cast and Movie Synopsis

The same cast from both seasons of The Quintessential Quintuplets anime series reprised their same roles for the movie:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Futaro Uesugi

Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba Nakano

Miku Itō as Miku Nakano

Kana Hanazawa as Ichika Nakano

Ayana Taketatsu as Nino Nakano

Inori Minase as Itsuki Nakano

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie announcement key visual

When five lovely young girls who hate studying hire part-time tutor Futaro, he guides not only their education but also their hearts. Time spent has brought them all closer, with feelings growing within the girls and Futaro. As they finish their third year of high school and their last school festival approaches, they set their sights on what’s next. Is there a future with one of them and Futaro? Synopsis by Crunchyroll

Source: Crunchyroll