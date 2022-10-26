Dying Light 2: Stay Human Kicks Off Halloween Event

Spooky season is in full effect and no more so than in Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Techland has revealed the game’s new and intensely sinister-looking Halloween event. All Hallows’ Eve is now live in the zombie survival action game, meaning that the city’s infestation of infected is about to get even creepier.

The game will now be crawling with Halloween-themed monsters in the form of Volatiles wearing pumpkins on their heads. Now affectionately referred to as Pumpkintiles, these special creatures, alongside the existing Infected, will drop event-related resources called Treats for players to stock up on. After gathering enough Treats, players will be able to make their way to the event’s special Seasonal Agent – Baka The Unfortunate, who will offer a variety of spooky potions in exchange for their collected goodies. These potions will provide a range of different in-game effects for players to experiment with, such as boosting jump heights or turning players’ visuals into black and white, for example.

Techland has unveiled the exciting new event with a creepy All Hallows’ Eve trailer, which you can check out right here to get a feel for the Halloween vibe.

The event will also offer players the chance to pick up special daily and weekly bounties, which can be completed to boost overall player ranks. The ranking points awarded for completing these activities won’t just boost their standing though, as players will be able to buy special Halloween-themed masks as rewards for ranking up. As long as no one mistakes you for a Pumpkintile, you should be fine. There will also be a new set of Global Goals put into Dying Light 2 to encourage a bit of community participation. Special rewards such as the ack’O Mask or Dying Laugh Charm will be up for grabs, provided Dying Light 2 players can collectively obtain the required amount of treats in-game.

Those playing the game will also be able to get their hands on some spooky-themed cosmetic freebies. The “Dying Laugh” bundle will be free for all players to claim for a limited time between November 3 and November 10. The special bundle contains a creepy clown costume, weapon, and a frightening paraglider skin. It’ll be available via the various digital stores of the platforms that the game’s currently available to play on.

Players will also have the chance to pick up a Rais Commando Outfit ahead of Dying Light 2‘s first DLC, Bloody Ties, which is set to be released soon. All owners of the game or those who own it before November 10, will be able to log into the TechlandGG website to collect the free skin before the new DLC drops.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will also be released via the cloud at some point soon.

