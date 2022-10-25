Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Reveals New DLC

Expect a new character, new areas, and a new class, along with plenty more to explore.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has been a hit with fans of tactical RPGs. The isometric role-playing game from Owlcat Games was first announced through a Kickstarter campaign in February 2020, and fans of the original Pathfinder tabletop series and the previous title Pathfinder: Kingmaker were more than happy to part with their money to bring another video game to life. To date, three major pieces of DLC have been added to the title: Inevitable Excess, Through the Ashes, and The Treasure of the Midnight Isles. We now know that another three DLC additions are on their way in the coming months.

Starting today, PC players can pre-purchase the Season Pass 2 which will include three stacked premium DLC. Those playing the game on console will be able to purchase the second Season Pass when the first DLC drops.

Check out the new trailer for Season Pass 2 below.

The first new DLC will add a new companion and a new playable class, the Shifter. A melee fighter, this class features animalistic abilities and transformations. The new companion will accompany players as they explore the secrets of Old Sarkoris, and Owlcat has implied that romance may be possible with this mysterious new character.

The second new DLC will continue where the previous Through the Ashes DLC left off. As a new Demon Lord rises, the Knight Commander is missing, and the player party will need to fight against the new threat in his stead. This will be an entirely standalone campaign and can be played on its own, though players can also import their save from the previous Through the Ashes DLC to continue their journey. According to the developers, it will include around seven hours worth of story content and a new dungeon.

The third new DLC will bring players back to Kenabres to celebrate their many past victories. Rather than focusing on combat, this downloadable content will focus more on player relationships and relaxation. Of course, there will still be plenty of secrets to explore.

Along with these premium DLC additions, Owlcat has also noted that plenty of smaller free content patches will be released over the coming months.

In an April interview, Alexander Mishulin, the Creative Director at Owlcat, spoke on the studio’s approach to DLC content.

“We designed the base game without any regards to the future DLCs, it is a complete experience as we envisioned it,” he said. “All the DLCs are designed as separate small games, based on the original one. We are trying to experiment with the game tone, structure and try to provide an experience a little bit different from the original game.”

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was released for PC on September 2, 2021. It came to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 29, 2022.

