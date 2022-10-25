Bayonetta 3 Dev Diaries Highlight New Ability

Bayonetta 3 is days away from launch on the Nintendo Switch, and PlatinumGames is very excited to show you what they’ve been working on. As you know, Platinum is a team that never rests on its laurels. It wants to deliver the best action possible and not be stagnant in how you play. So, just as the character of Bayonetta evolves with her look, so too do her gameplay and techniques. The two previous games had a similar core combat, but new techniques were introduced as the games went on. You might remember the Umbra Climax in the last game, and in this upcoming one, we have the Demon Slave technique.

The PlatinumGames team dropped two videos about this technique today. The videos detail how it works, why it’s so important, and so on. You might think that with such a powerful ability, it’d be restricted when you can use it. But that’s not the case at all. Instead, you can press the ZL button on your controller, which will arise in the direction the camera is facing. What’s more, the beast will remain there until you let go of the button.

There is a catch to summoning, though. You’ll need magic to summon one of your creatures, whether it’s Madama Butterfly, your demon dragon, or some of the others you’ll have. You’ll have a gauge at the bottom of your screen that’ll lose a chunk when you do a summon. Then, the longer your summon is out in the world, the more your gauge drains. Once you are out of magic, the summon goes away, and you must recharge before making another attempt. Thankfully for you, your magic gauge recharges on its own. So if you’re in a tough fight and want to summon, stall for time and wait for the gauge to refill. Or you can attack your enemies directly and recharge the magic meter that way.

The other diary about the Demon Slave summon focuses on attacking and moving them as Bayonetta uses them. If you were to call Madama Butterfly, you’d continue to hold down the ZL button, then use the left analog stick to control her movements. That’ll be important as you want to guide her to the demons you want her to attack. Madama Butterfly can even jump and glide around the area using her wings.

All the Infernal Demons you summon have unique movements they can do, so utilize them well to attack all the enemies in an area. Speaking of attacking, the X, A, and Y buttons will let you make various attacks with your demons. You can string combos like the Umbra Witch and even make prolonged attacks for extra damage.

As you can see, the Demon Slave ability will be a vital part of Bayonetta 3 when it arrives on the 28th.

