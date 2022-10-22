The Callisto Protocol Goes Gold

There have a few months of conjecture about the nature of The Callisto Protocol‘s development. It began with comments from Striking Distance Studio’s head Glen Schofield getting into a spot of trouble after discussing and arguably encouraging the crunch culture that the team was experiencing at the time, to more recent reports that the game may in-fact be delayed to 2023, and immediate push-back from the team reconfirming its December 2, 2022 date. Now, we can doubt the date no longer – The Callisto Protocol has gone gold, making it ready for disc pressing, and now making its December release date all but certain.

Though their most recent comments about the game’s release date were a bit lighter in nature, and fired a shot over the bow at fellow Fall title Gotham Knights for its support of only 30FPS on its release platforms, the new communication with fans is a bit more buttoned up and proper. In a tweet from the official The Callisto Protocol account, the studio announced the fantastic news to its fans, saying, “We are thrilled to announce that #thecallistoprotocol has gone gold! On behalf of everyone at @sd_studios, thank you for your support and excitement. We can’t wait for you to face the horrors waiting in Black Iron Prison on December 2nd.”

We are thrilled to announce that #thecallistoprotocol has gone gold! On behalf of everyone at @sd_studios, thank you for your support and excitement. We can't wait for you to face the horrors waiting in Black Iron Prison on December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/NfHSWexvyx — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) October 21, 2022

Recently developers have been far more transparent about their games hitting gold status and the timing with which is occurs. This has provided nervous fans awaiting their next highly anticipated game the peace of mind to know that they’ll get to enjoy it at the time they expect to, however, it must be noted that gold status does not necessarily mean the game will launch at an acceptable standard in terms of performance and bugs, often meaning that developers continue working on the game after the game has reached its gold status, cleaning up bugs and tightening the performance that will be built into updates that arrive at or around the final launch date of the game.

About The Callisto Protocol: ” In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

The Callisto Protocol is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022.

