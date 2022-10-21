Bartender Manga Series Announces New Anime Project

An anime project based on the manga series Bartender was announced on Friday from the series’ official Twitter page. No further information regarding what the anime project is has been announced at this time. The project will adapt the original manga written by Araki Joh and illustrated by Kenji Nagatomo. The anime also announced a project titled “BAR Katsu” with the primary purpose to explain to everyone the appeal of bars. Fans can even check out the official website of the project as well.

Bartender Anime (2006)

Bartender originally received an anime adaptation in 2006 that ended up running for 11 episodes. The series was animated by Palm Studio and became one of the studio’s last projects. The studio released both Master of Epic: The Animation Age and Tetsujin 28-go before officially becoming defunct in 2007. Even though the studio didn’t even reach a total of 10 projects, Bartender still ended up becoming the studio’s second highest-rated. The series event went on to receive a live-action television drama series that aired for a total of 8 episodes in 2011.

The DVD/Blu-Ray sets for the anime series had relatively solid success by selling just short of 8,000 copies. But as of now, no other information about the upcoming Bartender anime project has been announced. The 2006 anime series is available on both Amazon Prime and Roku.

Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life. Bartebnder (2006) synposis via Shout! Factory and Anime Limited

Bartender Manga

Bartender was serialized in the original seinen magazine Super Jump from 2004 to 2011 and officially ended with Volume 21. Unfortunately, the series has yet to be licensed in English with no news on whether or not it will ever receive publication in English. That being said, Bartender has over 2.8 million copies in circulation as of October 2022.

Three spin-off manga were published after the end of the original series, all of them written by Joh and illustrated by Osamu Kajisa. The first one titled “Bartender à Paris” began serialization in Grand Jump magazine in 2012 and published a total of 6 volumes with the final one being released a year later in 2013. The second spin-off titled “Bartender à Tokyo“, also serialized in Grand Jump, published a total of 8 volumes between 2014 and 2016. The final spin-off series “Bartender 6stp” began serialization in Grand Jump Premium in 2017 and released a total of 4 volumes (one each year) until it came to an end in 2020.

Genius Bartender, Ryu Sasakura makes the most incredible cocktails anyone has ever tasted. Seeking his “Glass of God”, individuals from all different walks of life visit his bar. With both a compassionate ear and a godly drink, Ryu helps people with their problems. Manga synopsis via Anime News Network

Source: Official Website