Secret Message Hidden In Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer

The Silent Hill franchise is being revived in a major way, thanks to the recent announcement of a number of new games for the series. One of these titles is Silent Hill: Townfall, which is a brand new entry into the series from co-developer NoCode. While NoCode may be the name of the studio, it certainly seems as though hidden codes are something the team enjoy. A secret message has been hidden in the game’s new trailer, which some eagle-eared fans have managed to spot already.

Silent Hill: Townfall was revealed as part of Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase, which had plenty of exciting surprises for long-time fans of the series. While the trailer itself was pretty short and spooky, the mysterious message was hidden within the trailer’s audio track. You can check the trailer out for yourself right here, in case you missed it.

After following a hint from one of Silent Hill: Townfall‘s developers, one Reddit user then converted the audio to MP3 format, which yielded some creepy and intriguing results. As shown in the images shared in their Reddit post, the audio track’s spectrogram shows text hidden in plain sight. “Whatever heart this town had has now stopped,” the message reads.

Although that’s not much to go on, it adds extra weight to the creepy premise that Silent Hill: Townfall has set up so far. The trailer itself shows footage of a man speaking over a walkie-talkie, asking an unknown party what they’re doing there. Presumably, this means the town itself, but it’s all very mysterious at this point. Of course, speculation in the comments section of the Reddit post has ignited, with many users suggesting that the hidden message in the trailer’s audio might give a bigger clue as to what players will be expected to do when they finally get to venture into Silent: Hill Townfall. There’s also the man in glasses who features right at the end of the trailer to consider; what his role might be, we’re still pretty much in the dark about.

Either way, we’ll just have to wait until we’re given more details on this new entry into the Silent Hill franchise. It’s expected that we’ll learn more about Silent Hill: Townfall from NoCode and fellow developers Annapurna Interactive at some point next year. However, in the meantime there’s bound to be plenty of hype amongst the community, many of whom have been delighted by the news of this new game alongside the news of the Silent Hill 2 remake and two addition Silent Hill spinoff games, titled Silent Hill: Ascension and Silent Hill f. Throw the Silent Hill movie into the mix and it seems like years of waiting are finally about to pay off for fans of one of gaming’s most iconic horror franchises.

