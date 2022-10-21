Star Wars Jedi: Survivor December Showing Inbound?

Despite EA having not said all that much about the game thus far, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already one of 2023’s most anticipated titles, whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not. After its May 28, 2022 reveal, one that followed months of rumours, Cal Kestis’ latest journey debuted in stunning fashion, layered with mystery and intrigue, but tempting us with its out-of-reach 2023 release date. Now we’re within just a couple of months of the new calendar year beginning, and rumours relating to the game are beginning to once again get some traction, both relating to the game’s release date, but now, thanks to the ever-dependable Jeff Grubb, also in relation to when we’ll next see the game.

Speaking on his weekly Giant Bomb show Game Mess Mornings, Grubb decided to tempt fans with a juicy morsel relating to the upcoming title from the galaxy far, far away, Grubb revealed that we may only be a month or so away from learning a lot more about the game. Speaking on the October 20, 2022 episode of his show, Grubb said,

I was looking into, hey, why haven’t we heard about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor anytime recently? Well, it’s still on track for that March release date, as we’ve been saying this whole time, as EA has been saying in its earnings reports to investors this entire time, that a big partnered game is coming. Well, that’s always been Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it is October, that’s less than five months away, why aren’t we hearing about it? Well, nope, they have a plan. They’re gonna start talking about it in December, and go right into a release. There’s no issue with the game right now, who knows, something could change there, but right now there’s no issue that was just always the plan, to have a pretty short window that they were gonna promote it, and they don’t think that’s gonna have any negative effect.

Rumours have long been bubbling along that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was on track for at one stage a 2022 release, before ultimately being delayed to Q1 2023, with Grubb being one of those driving that message. While it’s not all that often that he’s significantly off the mark, and certainly the proposed release timing makes a large degree of sense, it’s important to note that the game has not officially received a release window from either EA, or the game’s developer, Respawn Entertainment as of yet, so please take the reporting with the natural, reasonable number of grains of salt.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on track for release in 2023 on next-gen platforms only, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

