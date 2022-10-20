GTA Online Kicks Off Its Halloween Festivities

It looks like the upcoming spooky season is getting started well over a week early, with Halloween events heading into the world of GTA Online. It looks as if Los Santos is about to see an influx of weird and wicked additions, thanks to a variety of seasonal content courtesy of Rockstar.

Firstly, players will be able to enjoy the return of the killer-themed Beast vs. Slasher Adversary mode, which will reward participants with 2X GTA$ and 2X RP all this week. This grisly otherworldly encounter will see a team of supernaturally gifted beasts attempt to avoid being hunted down by a team of armed Slashers in a high-stakes kill-or-be-killed game mode.

In addition, players who thrive off the thrill of the drive will be able to take part in the Exotic Export missions. These missions will involve rounding up highly sought-after vehicles and delivering them in exchange for some healthy rewards. It won’t be smooth sailing though, as there’ll be a rogue Cerberus truck roaming the roads, ready to hunt players down as they attempt to complete their missions. As with the Beast vs. Slasher mode, all Exotic Exports deliveries will also reward players with 2X GTA$ and 2X RP.

Players should also keep an eye out for GTA Online‘s additional Freemode Events and Challenges this week. Taking part in those will reward players with 3X GTA$ and 3X RP for the duration of the week. This means they’ll be a good way to rack up some additional in-game cash and RP alongside the seasonal activities.

Some unique cosmetics are also up for grabs as part of the upcoming Halloween festivities in GTA Online. Players will be rewarded with a unique Famine mask featured in the game’s Judgement Day mode simply for logging into GTA Online throughout this week. To bag a grisly Green Vintage Mummy mask, players will need to answer the various calls for help from Franklin Clinton this week by successfully carrying out a Payphone Hit. Other seasonal-themed cosmetics will also be available throughout the week, including a range of Halloween masks at Vespucci Movie Masks, different Face Paints that players can make use of at the Barbers, as well as various types of vehicle horns that’ll be available at Los Santos Customs.

A number of Halloween-themed cars will also be making their way into the game and can be discovered at Simeon Yetarian’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and the Luxury Autos showroom. Players can also grab themselves a garishly ghoulish vehicle at a discount this week if they’re in the mood to splash those extra GTA$.

There’s still no word or new updates on GTA 6 just yet, but at least there’s plenty for GTA Online players to get involved with while we wait. For all the latest tricks and treats making their way into GTA Online, you can check out the latest official blog post.

