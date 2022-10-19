Is Deadpool Set to Join the Roster of Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

We were teased of the news on the official Twitter page

Deadpool loves teasing exciting news in the only way he knows, usually by breaking the fourth wall. It now looks like the deadly but mouthy assassin might just be joining the cast of Marvel’s Midnight Suns as a playable character. And how do we know this? Well, the Merc with the Mouth just took over the game’s official social media account to ask players to get him in the game.

It was quite the event earlier today as well, and in case you missed it, Deadpool was seen doodling chimichangas as well as his own face over several of the other characters on the game’s front cover, while also naming the account “#DeadpoolSuns.” It doesn’t end there though because Deadpool also changed the game’s Twitter bio, so it reads, “DEADPOOL here! I have taken COMPLETE control of this channel until these nerds put me in their Midnight Suns game. Let’s get messy.” He’s a right trickster that one, isn’t he?

that's right, POOL-heads! make your voices heard! I, the great Deadpool, must be in Midnight Suns! this LEGENDARY injustice will not stand! ✊ #DeadpoolSuns pic.twitter.com/VAwSXrO0YT — #DeadpoolSuns (@midnightsuns) October 19, 2022 Deadpool’s Twitter takeover hints at some interesting news.

As if that would be it though, you know what he’s like. There was a blog posted that read from Deadpool’s point of view where he says that he wants in on the Midnight Suns team, while also expressing some unhappy thoughts at not being requested by fans. You can understand his feelings as well, some of the characters requested by fans so far have been people like Moon Knight and Frank Drake, two characters that don’t have a patch on the red and black mercenary. So, to help his chances slightly, Deadpool also drew up his own version of the Midnight Suns uniform, but he’s more akin to a wizard than anything else, which would be very cool when you think about it.

If we were to think about this logically, it would be fair to say that Deadpool will already be in the game, such is his standing in the Marvel Universe. This ad campaign is just another fun way of introducing him into the game because we’ve also seen similar in the film and comic world too. We did find out something interesting from the ad though, and that’s the fact that the character is voiced by Nolan North, the actor who voiced Deadpool in his own very underrated game from 2013 – it also pretty much confirms what we want to know about the character’s inclusion in Midnight Suns as well.

Just when you thought that was it for the Deadpool takeover, we also have another to share with you. The description of the YouTube version of the video also reads, “You can’t throw a party without Deadpool! At least that’s what he says…Deadpool has reached out to 2K and The Midnight Suns demanding his inclusion on the team. What do you all think? Should we allow him in?” It’s all fun and games isn’t it, but you can hazard a guess that Deadpool will be included in the game, whether it’s part of the main roster or from some form of DLC.

The game is scheduled for release on December 2, 2022, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Versions for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will launch at a later date.

Source