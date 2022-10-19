Blue Giant Anime Film Reveals Teaser Trailer, Key Visual

A new teaser trailer and key visual were revealed for the upcoming anime film Blue Giant on Tuesday. The teaser features real-life musicians set to play different instruments for characters in the movie. Hiromi Uehara will be playing the piano for the character Yukinori Sawabe and is also in charge of the music composition that the jazz trio in the film will perform. Joining him is Tomoaki Baba, who will be playing the saxophone for the character Dai, while Shun Ishiwaka will be playing the drums for the character Shunji Tamada. Studio NUT will be animating the film with TOHO Animation in charge of distribution. The film is set to release on February 17, 2023, in theaters across Japan.

Blue Giant Film Staff

Anime fans rejoice as Yuzuru Tachikawa will be directing the film at NUT. For those who aren’t familiar, Tachikawa directed both season one and two of Mob Psycho 100 and is currently the chief director for Season 3. Tachikawa also directed the hit original anime series Death Parade (studio: MADHOUSE) and the underrated sci-fi series Deca-Dence (studio: NUT). He has also worked on the storyboard for numerous iconic anime such as Kill la Kill (Ep. 7), Attack on Titan (Ep. 7), Sword Art Online (Ep. 7), and Kiznaiver (Ep. 3). In charge of the screenplay for the movie will be NUMBER 8, who was also the editor for the Blue Giant manga as well.

No other staff or cast information for the Blue Giant anime film has been announced at this time.

Blue Giant Manga

Written and illustrated by Shinichi Ishizuka, Blue Giant began serialization in Big Comic magazine back in 2013. The series eventually came to an end three years later in 2016 with Volume 10. Even though the name of the series might not sound too familiar to western audiences, Blue Giant had a nice career of success. A year after the manga officially ended, Blue Giant went on to win two separate awards including one in the general category at the 2017 Shogakukan Manga Awards and the Grand Prize at the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival Award. Other series that have won the grand prize include Vinland Saga by Makoto Yukimura, Vagabond byTakehiko Inoue and Eiji Yoshikawa, and March Comes In Like a Lion by Chica Umino.

After the original Blue Giant series ended, a sequel titled Blue Giant Supreme was serialized in Big Comic from 2016 to 2020, which also ended with Volume 10. A third series titled Blue Giant Explorer began in Big Comic in 2020 and has since published six volumes in total, with the latest one released back in June 2022. US-based publisher Seven Seas Entertainment picked up the English license for the series back in 2020 and has since released all the current volumes of the original Blue Giant series (excluding equals) in 2-in-1 omnibus editions.

Blue Giant currently has 8 million copies in circulation as of October 2022.

Blue Giant Manga Synopsis

Miyamoto Dai, a student with a taste for basketball, changes his life the first time he sees a live jazz performance. The incredible music strikes a chord deep inside him, and he immediately decides to dedicate himself to the saxophone. He has no skills, no formal training, and no idea what he’s up against, but his obsession drives him to play that instrument day after day. Will passion be enough to become the player of his dreams? This award-winning manga from Shinichi Ishizuka, compiled into five omnibus volumes for its English debut, is a pitch-perfect drama about the power of music. Manga synopsis via Seven Seas Entertainment

