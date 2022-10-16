Nvidia “Unlaunches” The RTX 4080 12 GB Graphics Card

Nvidia has decided against launching a slightly less powerful variant of its RTX 4080 16GB graphics card. Taking the lead of what critics have been stating, Nvidia has decided to “unlaunch” the 4080 12GB Graphics card.

In a blog post, Nvidia said the following: “The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. So, we’re pressing the ‘unlaunch’ button on the 4080 12GB,”

It’s quite likely that we will see the graphics card rebranded under another name, perhaps the RTX 4070, but for now, it’s up to the marketing team to decide what name of the hardware will go by. As for the RTX 4080 16GB, the graphics card is still on track to delight gamers everywhere on November 16th.

The following table provided by Mybroadband.co.za shows the differences in specs between the two graphics cards. The RTX 4080 12GB and 16GB models have different Cuda core counts, clock speeds, memory interface widths, and TDPs. There’s also a $400 price difference between the two.

Original RTX 4080 series GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Cuda cores 7,680 9,728 Base/boost clock speed 2.31/2.61GHz 2.21/2.51GHz Video memory 12GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X Memory interface with 192-bit 256-bit TDP 285W 320W Price $899 $1,199

The RTX 4080 belongs to Nvidia’s brand new RTX 40-Series lineup. The RTX 4080 16GB is being released alongside the RTX 4090 the graphics cards will make use of the new Ada Lovelace architecture, which is twice as fast in rasterization and four times faster in ray tracing than the previous generation’s Ampere architecture.

For those of you interested in getting your hands on an RTX 4090, Cyberpunk 2077 in collaboration with Nvidia has launched a raffle giving gamers the chance of snagging one of 3 limited-edition graphics cards, valued at $ 1,809. CD Projekt RED slipped in a clue on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page. If you can figure it out and complete the task, you get your chance to be part of the raffle for it.

The third #BeyondFast transmission is here! Find the hidden message and complete the https://t.co/tQ5h0zFiil link with it to get to the last task from the fixer — and a chance to win the last NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with #Cyberpunk2077 backplate!



Deets: https://t.co/V1dof9yofy pic.twitter.com/2QGOfSLDsS — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 10, 2022

