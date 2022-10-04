Over 1 Million Steamdeck Units Have Been Shipped

During KDE’s 2022 Akademy conference this year, David Edmundson of KDE spoke about the success of Valve’s Steamdeck, giving us a brief glimpse into the sales of the units.

Valve’s Steamdeck SteamOS makes use of a Linux-based operating software called Plasma. The OS has been developed by KDE – an international community of software developers. While the first iteration of KDE was back in 1998, the OS over the years has been expanded on and has been applied to different types of hardware.

The KDE talk can be watched down below. You’ll hear at 29:45 that Edmundson mentions that Steamdeck has sold over a million units and is still processing a big backlog of orders. Edmundson carries on stating that Steam will also be introducing a dock that will increase gaming performance (similar to the Switch).

Edmunson touches on how Valve made contact with KDE, and what the initial vision for the Steamdeck was. Funnily enough, KDE actually didn’t know what the Steamdeck was while they were working on it only that it would be a desktop device.

Edmundson goes on to talk about the developments added to the Steamdeck: Widgets, power optimization, and how an awkward encounter on a team’s call resulted in the implementation of a microphone volume bar in the Steamdeck, so that can be avoided in the future for others. He then goes on the explain just why Valve chose KDE for the Steamdeck as well as the philosophy that Valve has for the device. Essentially breaking it down to something very simple: KDE was chosen because they liked it and used it themselves.

Historically Linux as a free OS has often been equated to software used for cheaper hardware. Paradoxically, Valve has taken a free OS and used it on quite expensive hardware.

Since its launch back in February 2022 the demand for the Steamdeck has outweighed the supply. That being said, Valve has been working diligently to keep customers updated on the production of their orders. Recently the company announced that some customers who have been earmarked to receive their hardware only in Q4, may get the console sooner due to an increase in production.

“Great news! We are making more Steam Decks than ever, and have just updated shipping window estimates for reservation holders. If you were previously in the Q4 (Oct-Dec) window, take a look – you might be in Q3 now!”

Valve

Success for the console continues to rise as the number of orders coming out of Japan appears to be “Better than expected”

Source