New Super Smash Bros Ultimate Amiibo Teased

The Amiibo figurines are a unique part of Nintendo’s history. Sure, the studio had made figurines of their characters in the past, but this was different on a technological level. As shown by the announcement trailer–which featured a fight between Reggie Fils-Aime and the late Satoru Iwata–the Amiibo would help gamers play their titles better. Sometimes it would be through getting an extra hand in a fight, while other times it would mean getting special items. The craze born from the Amiibo was legendary, even when, at first, the Amiibo didn’t always have the quality you’d expect from Nintendo. But they continued to be released, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been a boon for Amiibo fans since its announcement.

Even though they weren’t the best at first, Nintendo slowly ensured that the Amiibo got better and better and featured alongside their most prominent titles. Super Smash Bros Ultimate was the best example of this, as Nintendo tried to have an Amiibo for every character in the game. Fast forward to now, and they’ve almost filled out the entire roster. Right now, we’re in the Amiibo selection for the second Fighter Pack, and as revealed online, the first looks for Kazuya and Sephiroth have come.

Here's your first look at the upcoming Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo from the Zurich Pop-Con earlier this week!



Check out our gallery here:https://t.co/vAfu0Tvb5b pic.twitter.com/bVbEgeWbNj — Amiibo News (@AmiiboNews) October 4, 2022

As you can see, both look highly detailed. Sephiroth has his legendary wing, which couldn’t have been easy to make. You can bet Smash Bros players will get these as soon as possible to add to their collection.

Kazuya and Sephiroth had major reactions from fans when they were revealed for the game. Sephiroth was announced at The Game Awards and was so shocking that just about nothing could top that reveal that night. Many consider the reveal one of the best Super Smash Bros reveal trailers ever, including his legendary song from Final Fantasy and callbacks to things like Advent Children.

As for Kazuya, his debut came at E3, and no one honestly expected Tekken to show up in the franchise on this level. The previous game had references via Mii Costumes, but not a complete fighter. The head of Tekken, Harada, even praised Masahiro Sakurai recently when he noted that during development, Sakurai knew precisely how to make Kazuya fight in his game—even prompting Harada to say that Smash Bros can’t be made without Sakurai. Bold words indeed, wouldn’t you say?

For the completionists out there, the remaining Amiibo you need either haven’t been announced yet or haven’t received a release date. Pyrrha and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 should’ve come before Sephiroth, but no word has come. Then, there’s the final character, Sora. Many hope that Sora will become an Amiibo, but some issues might prevent that. We’ll have to wait and see.

Source: Twitter