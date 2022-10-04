Xbox Launches A New Site For Its Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft’s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard was one of the most monumental moments in the video game industry in quite some time. However, the deal is far from finalized just yet. The company has been going through numerous regulatory boards from various countries and aiming to get approval for the deal to be finalized at some point in 2023. Of course, this deal would prove potentially troublesome for rivals such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, and so there has been plenty of recent discussions on the topic between these companies and the competition regulators involved. Likely to help the deal progress, Microsoft and Xbox have now created a new website that goes over the benefits of the acquisition.

The new website provides a summary of Microsoft’s viewpoint on how this deal will benefit gamers and the industry at large. It goes over these in three broad topics which start with the benefits for players. Microsoft claims that the deal will allow there to be “more games on more devices including Xbox, PlayStation, phones and online,” and that it will give players “choice in how and where people buy games with subscription and one-off purchase options.” Beyond that, Microsoft believes that this will help drive competition for games in the mobile space by offering “alternatives to gaming offerings from the dominant mobile platforms.”

When it comes to the developers, Microsoft had plenty to say as well. The platform holder states that the acquisition will provide “more ways to get games in front of more players through support, investment, and better access to gamers.” Bearing in mind that all first-party Xbox games are launched as day one titles on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, it’s likely that the company is referencing the extra players this can provide for a game studio. Microsoft is also touting that game studios will receive “better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles,” as well as “greater flexibility in payment systems and the experience they provide their fans.”

Finally, Microsoft goes over the benefits of the acquisition for the video game industry at large. The house of Xbox believes that deal will result in greater competition in the mobile game space as well as “greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest.” That last point is crucial, as Microsoft probably wishes to drive home the point that Sony is still going to be a dominant force in the video game landscape. Microsoft ends by talking about an “emphasis on positive workplace culture and increased local investment from Microsoft in studios and creative ecosystems around the world.” This is most likely in reference to Activision Blizzard and the various issues with its workplace culture and allegations that have been prominent issues for the publisher over the last few years.

Source