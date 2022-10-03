Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Happening Tomorrow

It’s been announced that the upcoming Dead Space remake will finally be sharing the first official gameplay trailer. The game will be showcased in all its glory during a special premiere on YouTube tomorrow, October 11.

The news of the big reveal came earlier today thanks to a tweet on the official Dead Space Twitter account. It’s fair to say that reaction online is one of both major anticipation and excitement. The community clearly has a lot of hopes pinned on the Dead Space remake being a success, something which is more than likely down to the nostalgic place the original Dead Space holds in their hearts.

Trailer tomorrow. Tune in at 8am PT for the first official look at #DeadSpace gameplay.



🔴: https://t.co/n9sLvsOLJS pic.twitter.com/b9GEoOZfEf — Dead Space (@deadspace) October 3, 2022

Those wanting to watch the reveal of Dead Space‘s gameplay can tune in on the game’s official YouTube channel. The trailer is scheduled to drop at 8 AM PDT/ 11 AM EDT/ 4 PM BST/ 5 PM CEST. Hopefully, we’ll get to see some footage of both exploration and combat in the Dead Space remake, which is a from-scratch rebuild of the legendary original Dead Space from 2008. The original game arguably set the tone for an entirely new genre of space horror titles and is probably one of the most looked forward to gaming experiences of the coming year. The remake has been developed in EA Motive’s new Frostbite engine and promises to deliver overhauled, modernised visuals and heightened performance to complement the current console generation.

With that said though, EA Motive has been careful to remain loyal to the core tenets of the original title. In a recent interview, the game’s developers revealed how the team had in fact brought on a number of members of the Dead Space fan community to help them with the design and build of the remake. Remaining true to the roots of the original space horror survival adventure is something that’s clearly important to EA Motive, although the new and improved visuals, atmospheric and audio elements will almost certainly increase both the fear and enjoyment factor for players new and old alike.

In addition to benefitting from a significant graphical and performance update, the original storyline of Dead Space has also had some tweaks and enhancements. This means that those who loved the original adventure will still get plenty from the main campaign, but with some additional enjoyable twists and turns for potential newcomers.

That’s not all, though. The gameplay in the Dead Space remake was also recently revealed to be somewhat different. The new game will take place as one sequential shot, meaning that players will be able to explore the location of the USG Ishimura without the interruption of loading screens or camera cuts. Hopefully, we’ll get to see what this actually looks like during tomorrow’s gameplay reveal.

The Dead Space remake launches on January 27 next year and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

