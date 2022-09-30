Epic Games Has Already Announced Their October Free Titles

The Epic Games Store likes to treat gamers well with little gifts of free downloadable video games on a monthly basis. It’s the last day of September, so the company has announced its selections for October. In addition to their selection of free DLCs, you will be able to find Rising Hell and Slain: Back From Hell for free from October 6-19.

Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite game that pits you against the pits of Hell. The landscapes of Hell are all randomly generated to provide chaotic, pixelated horror as you fight hordes of demons and avoid deadly traps. The game is meant to be played more than once with two different gaming modes to enhance the challenge. There will be characters and talents to unlock along the way, all while you feel the looming threat of permadeath. Developed by Tahoe Games and published by Toge Productions, Rising Hell was originally released on May 19, 2021, so it’s a relatively new game to get for free!

Slain: Back From Hell is another hardcore platformer game. The arcade-style combat game also features plenty of puzzles and gore as you play Bathoryn, a doomed hero. His mission is to free six different realms from their six overlords, traveling across a Gothic wasteland to each realm above or below him. While fighting the six boss battles, you’ll have to master each of the three elemental weapons at your disposal in order to avoid a gruesome death. Getting mauled by werewolves does not sound pleasant. The entire soundtrack is a heavy metal ballad recorded by Curt Victor Bryant. This game is a little older, having been released on March 24, 2016, but it sounds like a cool game for rogue-lite fans.

These two games will be replacing Runbow and The Drone Racing Simulator as the free titles in the online store. You still have time to download this party platformer though, so head to the Epic Games Store before October 6 to get it for free!

Epic Games said that “users claimed over 765 million free games in 2021.” Though the site offered 89 free games in 2021, that was still lower than the 103 games they offered in 2020. That’s still a lot of games completely on the house since they can be downloaded for unlimited playing. In fact, those 89 games have a combined worth of about $2,120. Thank you, Epic Games!

Source