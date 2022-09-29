The Devil is a Part-Timer Sequel Project Announced, Key Visual Revealed

The Devil is a Part-Timer announced that the series will receive a sequel project which is slated to release in 2023. The announcement came after the Season 2 finale broadcasted on Thursday. A key visual was revealed as part of the announcement that you can view below. There has been no mention about which format the sequel to The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 will be as of yet.

The Devil is a Part-Time Season 2 finale aired on Thursday wrapping up what has been a highly criticized sequel to the widely popular and beloved first season. Season 2 ranked 21st on MyAnimeList (6.89/10) for the Summer 2022 season and 28th on anilist (70%). Still, it’s nice for fans of the series to receive a second season when the creator of the series Satoshi Wagahara even mentioned back in 2017 how he didn’t know if there would ever be a second season, “Even if original creators say they want to make anime, that doesn’t mean they will be able to. No matter how much you push the original creators, they can’t make anime. Anime is also a business.”

The I’m Home, Maou-sama! special program for the series that aired back in July will be released on Youtube on September 30, 2022. And with no other projects announced for next year, studio 3Hz could be bringing us a new season in 2023. We’ll just have to wait and see which format is announced. One thing is for sure, no more waiting almost a full decade (the time between Season 1 and Season 2) for the next The Devil is a Part-Timer project.

The Devil is a Part-Timer Novels and Manga

The anime series is based on the light novels of the same written by Wagahara and illustrated by Oniku (029). The series began publication under ASCII Media Works in 2011 and released 27 volumes over the next 9 years until it ended in 2020. The series is comprised of 21 original novels, prequel novels, one spin-off novel, and three bonus novels. Wagahara entered the first novel in the ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Novel Prize Awards in 2010, which ended up winning the silver prize. US-based publisher Yen Press picked up the Enligh license for the series in 2015 and has published all the original 21 novels (but not the prequel, spin-off, and bonus novels).

The novels released a five-volume manga adaptation that was also published under ASCII Media Works between 2013 and 2015. Yen Press has also released all five volumes as well. No circulation numbers have been publicly released for the novels or manga adaptation. Other works of Wagahara include Dracula Yakin! (2021), Diego no Kyojin (2016), and Yuusha no Segare (2017).

Synopsis

Do you want fries with your hellfire? A portal opens in the courtyard of the Devil’s Castle (a tiny walk-up). From it emerges a little girl who calls the Devil King “papa” and the Hero “mama.” Ashiya and Chiho are shocked to discover that Maou and Emi had that kind of relationship, but nobody’s more surprised than the two new “parents.” Will Maou the breadwinner be able to make the grade when it comes to child rearing? And will this spell the end of the starry-eyed Emi’s romantic ambitions? Light novel synopsis via Yen Press

Source: Official Twitter