My Hero Academia Season 6 Gets Episode Stills and Episode Titles!

My Hero Academia Season 6 is a few days from its simulcast premiere, and fans are dying to see what happens in the sixth season. There are a lot of plot threads that aim to come together this season and that means that fans will have to wait with bated breath as each week passes to see what comes next. With the premiere inching ever closer, some small revelations have been made. First, there are new episode stills that have dropped online that showcase a great many characters. Plus, we got the episode titles and a synopsis for the second episode.

Starting with the stills, which you can see below, the gathering of Pro-Heroes and their interns are geared up for battle. We can see all of Class 1-A from Deku to Mineta alongside their hero mentors. We even see the teachers like Eraser Head using their Quirks for the first battle to come in the war that’ll be through much of the season no doubt.

A curious thing though is that the title for the premiere is, “A Quiet Beginning.” It’s already been promised that the first episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 won’t be a recap episode and will start the war, so you have to wonder how quiet it’ll be. Another thing from the stills is that the top heroes are on display in one form or another, including Endeavor, Hawks, and Mirko.

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON-6

EPISODE-1 PREVIEWS

TITLE: A QUIET BEGINNING

BROADCAST: OCTOBER-1 pic.twitter.com/64WeGx0BCo — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) September 29, 2022

Speaking of Mirko, the fan-favorite rabbit hero, she apparently will be the focus of the second episode alongside Endeavor. The second episode is called “Mirko-San”, which will likely be shorted to “Mirko” in the West, and has been given this description:

“Endeavor enters Jaku General Hospital & engages in a battle with Brainless Nomu. Mirko goes ahead & pursues the Doctor.”

The doctor referenced is a loyal servant to All For One and has been helping Shigaraki obtain new levels of power. You could argue that he’s one of the driving forces behind all that is happening in this world so Mirko capturing him would be a big deal.

Not so ironically, a little while back a producer for the anime noted that Mirko was one of two characters that fans should be on the lookout for this season. The other is the villain known as Twice. That might mean that both of them have a major role to play in the back-and-forth war that is to come. It was also noted that every episode would have a moment that fans will talk about excitedly. So when you add this all together, the premiere of My Hero Academia Season 6 can’t get here quickly enough. Let’s hope it lives up to fan expectations!

