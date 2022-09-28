Mob Psycho 100 III Reveals New Trailer Ahead of October 5 Premiere Date

A new trailer for Mob Psycho 100 III was revealed on Wednesday ahead of the season’s October 5 premiere date. The opening theme song “1” by MOB CHOIR, who performed the previous two openings for the series, is also featured in the trailer. Studio BONES is returning to animate the series, which will stream on Crunchyroll, with Takahiro Hasui directing the series and Hiroshi Seko back in charge of the series composition. Kenji Kawai will handle the music just as he did for the first two seasons as well.

Mob Psycho 100 Anime

The anime released its first season back in 2016 (also animated by BONES) with the following season released three years later in 2019. Now, after another three-year wait, one of the most anticipated anime of the year is just a week away from premiering. President of BONES Masahiko Minami revealed at the Crunchyroll Expo back in August that Mob Psycho 100 uses no CGI, everything is hand-drawn, and that it takes around 200 people to complete a single episode.

Mob Psycho 100 has received definitive praise in the past for its mind-boggling animation, this in part could also be due to the simplistic art style of the series–something reminiscent of WIT Studio’s series Ranking of Kings, which also received high praise for its quality animation with its more simplistic art style. Both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 (8.48 and 8.81) have received high ratings scoring 8.48 (S1) and 8.81 (S2) on MyAnimeList respectively. The series is also highly rated on Anilist with both seasons being among the top 25 highest-rated anime on the site (S1 – 84%, S2 – 88%).

The Manga

The Mob Psycho 100 television anime series is based on the manga created and illustrated by One, who is also the creator of One Punch Man. It was originally serialized on Ura Sunday from 2012 to 2017. After 101 chapters, the manga officially ended in 2017 with a total of 16 volumes. US-based publisher Dark Horse began to publish the series in English starting in 2017. Volume 9 in English is set to release in August of this year.

Do you or someone you know need an exorcist who works cheap? Reigen’s your guy! What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power—his student assistant Shigeo—less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle! Synopsis via Dark Horse

Source: Official Twitter