GTA VI Hacker Violated Bail, Hacked NVIDIA, Microsoft

The aftermath of the GTA VI leaks of last week continues with the hacker allegedly responsible for the invasion of RockStar’s Slack, and sharing more some 90 videos from the upcoming title, continues, and for the person allegedly at fault, the picture being painted of them is getting worse by the day.

Days after the reports emerged that a 17-year-old teen had been arrested over his supposed involvement in the hack we’ve now learned that the same teen had been responsible for multiple other hacking efforts, efforts that had hit both Microsoft, and NVIDIA. The teen, who can only be referred to by the initials A.K. due to his age is currently being held in custody for this most recent accusation but is now being charged with violating his bail, relating to the previous actions, as well as two counts of violating Britain’s computer misuse laws in the actions of hacking both Rockstar and Uber. The reporting comes from journalist Matthew Keys, who said,

UPDATE: I’ve confirmed the 17-year-old arrested in Oxfordshire for the cyber attack on Rockstar and Uber is the same teenager that was arrested earlier this year for hacking Microsoft and Nvidia. The teen associates with a group called “Lapsus$.” Additional arrests expected.

The report from the City of London Police, as shared on their social media platforms, summarised the nature of the teenager’s crimes

Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan, from the City of London Police’s Cyber Crime Unit said: “The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on Thursday (22 September) on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the Nation Crime Agency’s (NCA) National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He has been charged in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody. “The teenage has been charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of omputer misuse. “He will appear at Highbury Corner Court on Saturday 24 September 2022.”

Keys’ reporting continued to outline how law enforcement were able to track down A.K.,

Police zeroed in on A.K. as a suspect after finding similarities between the Rockstar and Uber attacks and several other cyber intrusions that occurred between last year and early this year, including the compromise of data from tech companies Microsoft, Okta and Nvidia. A.K. was charged earlier this year with both attacks and had been living in his mother’s house while the case was pending in court, according to information obtained by The Desk. The Desk

While the bulk of the focus has so far been on this one teenager, law enforcement authorities believe that there were at least two other people responsible for the hack and will be endeavouring to make additional arrests in the near future. In the meantime, Rockstar have come out and confirmed that the contents of the leak were real.

Source