Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles Special Arrives On Netflix!

Pokemon anime has taken on many forms over the years. There are the mainline series, the spinoffs, the one-off specials, and on top of all of that, there are ones that directly tie into the video games themselves. When Pokemon Legends Arceus came out, for example, it wasn’t just taking fans back to the Sinnoh Region, it was bringing them to a previous version of the land itself, one with different rules, looks, and even Pokemon! So a special two-part anime was made known as Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles to celebrate. However, for a time, it was only out in Japan to watch, or in the West via specific platforms. Now though, that’s all changed.

Because after a debut at the Pokemon World Championships in London, Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles has now officially arrived on Netflix for more people to watch. Netflix is the current home of the anime’s newest entry in Pokemon Journeys, so it only makes sense that the special ends up there. Here’s the synopsis for the two-part special, as well as its trailer:

“Facing a rampaging Heatran and Team Galactic commanders determined to find their missing leader, Ash receives assistance from a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia. But will it be enough to save the day?”

As you can see, a lot is going on in this trailer, for the better we grant you. Ash will be back in Sinnoh once more, and he’ll be teaming up with Dawn once again to help save the region. Even Brock is going to show up and help out this time around! Seeing Team Galactic return after so long will also be a nostalgia trip for fans of Gen 4 due to how many viewed that team and their former leader in Cyrus.

The irony of this special is that in Pokemon Journeys, Ash had multiple adventures in Sinnoh. Many of which were alongside Dawn, so if you’re a fan of this pairing, you’re no doubt happy right now.

Pokemon Legends Arceus was a grand title that sold an incredible amount when it was released, and this might inspire people to go back to the game or replay it for the first time in a while. The game was the first true open-world Pokemon title, and it very much set the stage for what we’re about to get with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet when it arrives in November.

Oh, and if you didn’t hear, that’s not the only news from the franchise lately. Ed Sheeran is going to be releasing a music video that is called “Celestial” and it might just be about Pokemon! So there’s a lot for fans of the franchise to look forward to right now.

