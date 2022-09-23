Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the biggest hyped video game releases. Development studio, CD Projekt Red, was known for delivering a thrilling RPG experience. After all, they were coming off an incredibly well-received release, The Witcher 3. So their next game was unveiled to be Cyberpunk 2077, a game that was based on the board game, Cyberpunk.

Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to get their hands on this title. With a deep narrative journey, a futuristic setting, a slew of customization options, side quests, and a lively city, it looked like CD Projekt Red was checking off all the boxes for fan expectations. Unfortunately, despite a series of delays, it wouldn’t be until December of 2020 that fans would get a chance to dive into this new IP. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a pretty first impression.

Fast forward a couple of years and a slew of patches, developers CD Projekt Red finally introduced something other than patch updates and small free DLC. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the first significant expansion for the game. If you’re ready to explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077 once again, here is some insight into what we know so far as we wait for the expansion’s big release.

Where Does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Take Place?

Cyberpunk 2077 might have had a less-than-stellar launch with performance issues and technical bugs, but it wasn’t necessarily a dud. There were still quite a few players out there that enjoyed the game and, more importantly, the world CD Projekt Red crafted together. This neon-filled world was full of interesting structures, characters, vehicles, weapons, clothing, and more. Likewise, the game world was vast enough to make sections fill unique. So when CD Projekt Red finally unveiled the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a few players were eager to see just where the game would be focusing on.

Well, at the time of writing this article, we only have one teaser trailer available. So there are not too many details as to what to expect. However, we know that the development team is focusing more on a brand new area. We didn’t receive too many inside details at this area, but the footage showcased some of the Pacifica areas, so it would look like we’re going to be around that general area. Most will instantly catch the Night City Stadium location from the trailer.

This Night City Stadium was something that was mainly under construction during the base game campaign. From the trailer, it looks like this will be a big point of interest within the game, where we can also see Militech guarding the area. Again, we don’t have too many details about what we can expect in this new map location, but you’ll have to wait for those itching to get their hands on this expansion. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be launching at some point in 2023 for the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer footage embedded down below.