Mortal Kombat Logo Almost Changed After Thought Being A Seahorse

Today is something interesting as we are talking about how Mortal Kombat – a game that many people know and love, many having played it since they were young. But, we found out that the logo for this beloved gory game was almost scraped as the logo was mistaken for a seahorse…which isn’t on brand for this game at all.

The Mortal Kombat logo is one of the most iconic logos in gaming, as this game has been around for years and again, played by many. The logo is recognized as a silhouette dragon, that’s swooping around to resemble a Yin and Yang symbol which is quite beautiful. However, this logo almost wasn’t the logo for Mortal Kombat…that is if the co-creator John Tobias had listened to a comment from his sister, who had indeed thought that the original rough sketch of the dragon was actually a seahorse.

Side Note: I almost tossed the dragon icon sketch aside when I was at home working on it at my drafting table and my sister mistook the dragon for a seahorse ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/d1omW1as1A — John Tobias (@therealsaibot) September 22, 2022

Above is both the sketch showing how the dragon is supposed to resemble a Yin and Yang symbol, as well as the below image also being a sketch John Tobias had drawn at his home where his sister had commented on how it looked like a seahorse…and honestly, it is noticeable how one come take it like that, not paying attention to the dragon-like details.

Fans Are Not Excited For Mortal Kombats Anniversary

Recently, a leak was revealed about the Mortal Kombat franchise, and unfortunately, it showed us some disappointing news for the 30th Anniversary of the series. In the early days of October, this video game will have been out 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat was in arcades. And with this being such a big deal for the game, fans expected the developers to have something big planned for the Anniversary, some to even go as far as hoping they will release old installments again. However, it doesn’t seem that an Anniversary event of any time will be coming…and that’s quite disappointing.

The only thing seen so far was an Amazon listing of a 30th Anniversary bundle that was associated with Mortal Kombat is releasing next month. However, we aren’t sure if this bundle will include the old installments, as it seems the package only contains Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie on Blu-Ray, but there’s still time to see what will happen, just wouldn’t get your hopes too high on something amazing. The bundle pack does look cool but it is unfortunate that it seems the game won’t be getting anything really cool for the 30th Anniversary.

