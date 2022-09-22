Gundam Evolution Launches With New Trailer

It’s all systems go for Gundam Evolution. The free-to-play team-based first-person hero shooter has now gone live on PC via Steam and will see players thrust into some mechanised multiplayer action. Based on the smash hit Gundam anime, the game is the first free-to-play entry in the franchise and has showcased a brand new launch trailer to mark its PC release.

Gundam Evolution should appeal to those who love a bit of player-versus-player action with a high-tech twist. The game’s central focus is upon 6v6 PvP combat with playable mobile suits from across the Gundam universe. There are three objective-based game modes to get stuck into in this highly futuristic title, which is bound to appeal to fans of the Gundam series.

Bandai Namco has also shared a brand new launch trailer that gives viewers a sneak peek at some of the game’s 12 playable mobile suits that players can access as part of their starting roster. Check out the new trailer right here to get a feel for the anime-inspired action for yourself.

Each of the unique mech units in Gundam Evolution will hold its own specific skillset. Therefore getting to know the capabilities of each suit and ensuring you have a broad arsenal of units will be imperative. Each has its own original combination of attacking and defensive skills, alongside support techniques that will also have an influence on how matches turn out. Players will need to think strategically in order to win as a team across the game’s three modes of Point Capture, Domination and Destruction.

The first 12 playable units will include the classic RX-78-2 GUNDAM and the iconic ASW-G-08 GUNDAM BARBATOS as part of the original roster. Alongside the initial 12 starter suits, it’s been revealed that there’ll also be five additional unlockable mech units in Gundam Evolution. These can be obtained in two different ways. Players will either be able to use their Capital Points (CP), which are accumulated in-game to unlock additional suits and customisable items, or they can obtain them with EVO Coins, which will be available to purchase with real-life currency.

Gundam Evolution is now live for players on PC and can be played via Steam. It’s also been revealed that the game will be coming to console platforms at a later date. Those wishing to jump into the high-intensity mech-based action on Xbox and PlayStation will have to wait until a bit closer to the end of the year. Gundam Evolution will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 1 in Europe and Asia. Those in North America will be able to dive into the battle a little earlier, with Gundam Evolution launching on Xbox and PlayStation consoles there on November 30.

