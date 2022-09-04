Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury was revealed on Sunday. The upcoming anime series is animated by studio Sunrise and will begin airing on October 2. The trailer also revealed that the widely popular YAOSOBI will be performing the opening theme for the series titled “Shukufuku”. This will mark the first Gundam television series in 7 years with the previous one being Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

The original anime series was first announced during the 2nd Gundam Conference in 2021 when Sunrise revealed a new series was on the way. Then earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con it was officially announced the series will be streaming outside of Japan. The Witch From Mercury is now just the second Gundam series to feature a main female protagonist with the first being Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket.

A prologue to The Witch from Mercury aired on the GundamInfo YouTube channel which you can actually watch in its entirety below!

Production Staff

Hiroshi Kobayashi will be directing the series. Some of his most notable directorial works include Kiznaiver and Spriggan, along with episode direction for series such as Kill la Kill and Tiger and Bunny. Kobayashi also has storyboard work under his belt for series such as Noragami (episode 5), Kill la Kill (episodes 5, 18, 22), and Dororo (episode 23). Ryo Ando is listed as the co-director for the series, who also storyboarded and directed multiple episodes of 86 Eighty-Six and Food Wars!

Ichiro Okouchi, the original creator of Code Geass, will be in charge of the series’ composition and script. Okouchi also handled the series composition and script for big-name anime such as Planetes, Sk8 The Infinity, and Devilman Crybaby. Mogmo is the original character designer for the series while Marie Tagashira, Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya will handle the designs for the anime. Takashi Ohmama will be composing the music. And the legendary Jin Aketagawa (86 Eighty-Six, Fire Force) will be the sound director.

JNTHED, Kanetake Ebikawa, Wataru Inada, Ippei Gyōbu, Kenji Teraoka, and Takayuki Yanase will all be working on the mechanical designs for the series while Shinya Kusumegi, Kanta Suzuki, and Seizei Maeda are the mechanical animators, noting that all the mechas you see in the trailer above are completely 2D.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Cast

Much like the staff, the casting for the series is also loaded with some big-time names. Kana Ichinose will play the role of the main character Suletta Mercury. For those familiar with Ichinose’s work, she also voiced Sister in Akudama Drive, Yuzuriha from Dr. Stone, and Tuesday from Carole and Tuesday.

Lynn will be playing Miorine Rembran. Other notable roles Lynn has played are Princess Hibana from Fire Force and Sakura Yamauchi from the hit movie I Want To Eat Your Pancreas. Natsuke Hanae, most notable for his roles as Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer), Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul), and Ayanokouji (Classroom of the Elite), will be joining the cast as Elan Ceres. Makoto Furukawa is also a notable name who will be joining the cast as Shaddiq Zenelli. He is also the voice of Saitama (One Punch Man), Miyuki Shirogane (Kaguya-sama: Love is War), and Sherlock Holmes (Moriarty The Patriot).

Yume Miyamoto (Shiho – Tomodachi Game, Rikka – SSSS. Gridman) is cast as Nika Nanaura while Miyu Tomita (Riko – Made in Abyss, Chiroru – Sabikui Bisco) is cast as Chuatury Panlunch. And Yohei Azakami (Jean Jacquemonde – SPRIGGAN) will play the role of Guel Jeturk.

Source: Official Twitter Account and website

