Gundam Evolution Will Be Available on PC Soon

Gundam Evolution is giving players the chance to man their favorite Mobile Suits from the beloved anime multiverse. In this six-versus-six first-person shooter game, players get to suit up and duke it out in fast-paced, objective-based battles. Best of all, the online game is free to play, and now we have a release date for the PC version. You’ll be able to play Gundam Evolution on your computer starting September 21, 2022.

According to the game’s official Twitter announcement, Gundam Evolution will allow players to customize both the Mobile Suit as well as the pilot. The announcement was accompanied by a montage video of the kind of intense team battles you can look forward to. While you won’t be able to see your own Mobile Suit in the fight due to the first-person perspective, you will be able to see your five other teammates. The chaos ensues as everyone starts battling around you. But each Mobile Suit will have strengths and weaknesses. For example, the Zaku II will be particularly effective for melee combat.

The video highlights a few of the Mobile Suits players may be familiar with. We already mentioned Zaku II, the Mobile Suit most commonly used by Zeon forces. That giant axe is looking very cool though. The Unicorn Gundam was also given a shoutout though. Featuring its Beam Gatling Gun, you can mow down your opponents in glowing beauty. See the original Tweet and video below.

Gundam Evolution will be free to play and full of fast-paced, cooperative action. Choose your favorite suit and then change it as the battle evolves, guaranteeing that you are on the cutting edge of the developments. Speaking of battles, we mentioned they were objective-based! There are three modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

In Point Capture, one team plays offense while the other team plays defense, a bit like a tower defense game. Except there are two rounds and a timer! This round takes place in the Missile Base. Domination pits both teams in a race to capture three different Objectives. Only one Objective will be active at a time, but when it changes after a certain amount of time, the teams will have another chance at capturing one. There are three rounds in this one, and the arena will be the Thermal Plant. Finally, Destruction takes place in the Underground Command Center and pits the teams against each other as defender and attacker again. This time, however, instead of capturing the Objective, the attackers try to blow it up using Megacharges that the defenders have to disarm.

There will be two ways to communicate with your teammates using the in-game chat system. Players can push to talk or utilize an open mic. Communication will be key to your teamwork, so choose whichever one feels right for you. While Gundam Evolution will eventually be available to play on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, they are not quite ready to be released yet. However, you can find the game on Steam starting September 21, 2022!

