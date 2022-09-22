Genshin Impact Drops New Cyno Teaser Trailer

Hoyoverse is starting to crank up the hype ahead of the upcoming release of Genshin Impact version 3.1. The new update, which is set to be released in just a few days’ time, will introduce some new playable characters into the game. These were most recently confirmed during Hoyoverse’s latest Genshin Impact Special Program live stream. Hydro characters Candace and Nilou will be joining the new Electro character Cyno, who has had his very own teaser trailer drop today.

Cyno will be the first five-star character to join the ranks of playable heroes in Genshin Impact version 3.1. He’ll be joining the action as the newest update unveils the gorgeous sandy expanses of Sumeru’s as-yet-undiscovered desert biome. With some strong Ancient Egyptian vibes running through the design of the new zone, it makes sense that the characters who inhabit the region should share similar styles and backstories. The first one we’ve been treated to an inside look at is that of Cyno. You can take a look at the new character trailer for him right here to see what kind of skills he’ll be bringing into the action in Genshin Impact.

Described as the “General Mahamatra” of the Akademiya of Sumeru, Cyno is introduced as the head of the “Matra” in the new trailer. It appears these soldier-like “Matra” are tasked with keeping the scholars and researchers of the Akademiya in line, with Cyno being the strongest and most feared of them all. He’s depicted as a relentless and ruthless kind of character, which is evident from his ongoing pursuit of some fleeing researchers in the midst of the vast Sumeru desert. Viewers can also get a first look at Cyno’s electrified staff, although there’s not much in the way of actual combat footage in the clip.

Cyno will arrive in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.1 on a banner that will also include the four-star Hydro shield and staff wielder Candace. Also joining them in the first half of the update will be the popular and longstanding character Venti, who will be added into the mix as a re-run. The second half of the update will introduce fellow Hydro character Nilou into the game, who is also a five-star character and will head into the game alongside a second run out for fan favourite character Albedo.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for further character trailers in the coming days, with teasers expected for fellow version 3.1 characters ahead of the newest update’s launch next week.

Version 3.1, otherwise known as King Deshret And The Three Magi, will be rolled out to players on September 28. Genshin Impact is available now and is free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android devices.

Source