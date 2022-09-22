Project Winter Is Making It Cheaper and Easier to Sabotage

Project Winter is a multiplayer game where players are just trying to survive the cold, harsh wildlife, and a couple of backstabbing traitors. The game was first released on February 7, 2019, but since then it has continuously grown in popularity. Project Winter now has 2.5 million users across all platforms! Today, the developer Other Ocean Group announced a couple of updates in celebration of the milestone.

This strategy survival game is all about teamwork. Stranded in the freezing wilderness, a group of eight players must try to survive long enough to call help. They will have to gather food and resources, fight off dangerous wildlife like wolves and bears, and they have to fix the shelter and radio. Once they fix everything, they can call for evacuation assistance.

The objective is simple but the follow-through is not so easy. Players will have to work together. They cannot survive the elements on their own. Teamwork is great except that there are traitors among the survivors! They will be outnumbered and weak at first, so they will try to blend in as long as possible. It is a lot like Among Us, except you get to customize your characters and the survival aspect is much higher.

As part of the celebratory updates, Other Ocean Group has permanently lowered the price of the game to $9.99 for Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The update included several bug fixes and balance changes, as well as some “blackout changes.”

BLACKOUT CHANGES Added Dig site and Animal wave as possible first objectives Increased the max amount of roles that can be in matches:

1. Defector

– Min: 0, Max: 2 (Old Min: 0, Max: 1)

2. Scout

– Min: 0, Max: 3 (Old Min: 0, Max: 2)

3. Tracker

– Min: 0, Max: 3 Steam Vol. 1 Update

In addition to these changes, there are also four new single-use items that will make the traitors’ lives a little easier. The Disguise Kit will allow the traitor to dress up like any other character, living or dead, one time. So if you’re trying to frame someone, craft a Disguise Kit and kill someone with lots of witnesses. Then dash off to watch the survivors turn on their framed teammate. Snow Shoes will let traitors sneak into an area to steal things by erasing their footprints in the snow as well as the sound their steps make for a short period of time. The Sound Emitter is a deceptive little tool that will play “suspicious audio cues” meant to draw survivors away to investigate. When they leave, the traitor is able to do their sneaking without getting caught. Finally, the Ice Bomb will create an area of rapid cooling that will deter survivors. It looks like an icy smoke bomb, but it lingers a bit longer than most traps.

With all of these updates, and a new low price, maybe Project Winter is about to see its user number go even higher.

