5 BEST Survival Games of 2022

If you’re after some new survival games, then we got you covered. In this list, we will highlight a few survival games that are slated to release in 2022 or expected to launch within this year. Of course, don’t look too much into the ranking. Every ranked list is opinionated, and these games can easily switch around after release. Some of these titles may even get pushed back to 2023. With that said, you’ll want to check back as we’ll continue to update this list.

Disclaimer: The Day Before, Sons of the Forest, Ark 2, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl,Forever Skies, I Am Future, Nightingale, Dead Matter, Occupy Mars, Frostpunk 2 was removed due to being delayed out of 2022.

#5 Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip

Developer: Beautiful Glitch

Publisher: Beautiful Glitch

Platform: PC

Release date: October 21, 2022

Yes, the beloved monster life simulator is back, but this time, you’re going to hit the road! Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip puts you and up to three friends on the road, trying to survive the disasters that await you.

The game focuses on resource management and overcoming obstacles thrown in your way. If you lose all of a resource, your trip is over! But if you stick it out and keep heading down the road, a beautiful paradise awaits!

Oh, and you can still date monsters in the game. You can even date some of the hitchhikers you might pick up along the way!

#4 Settlement Survival

Developer: Gleamer Studio

Publisher: Gleamer Studio

Platform: PC

Release date: October 24, 2022

Why just build a new life for the people in your care when you can shape everything to give them the best chance at life?

Settlement Survival is a god game city builder where you’ll have a group of people you’ll build a new home for. You’ll start by shaping the environment so that it fits your needs. Then, you’ll go step by step and provide your people with everything they need. That includes food, shelter, protection against wild animals or enemy tribes, and ensuring they’re happy.

The better you build, the more your villagers will rejoice, and the more that other people might want to come live in it.

#3 Nobody – The Turnaround

Developer: U.Ground Game Studio

Publisher: Thermite Games

Platform: PC

Release date: November 17, 2022

Many life simulators try to give you access to the “dream scenario” or paint a life for you that is nothing but happiness. But we all know it doesn’t work that way for most of us.

Nobody – The Turnaround is a game that gives you an accurate life simulator by putting you in the life of a “nobody.” A regular person living in the “lesser” parts of town who has nothing but hard work and dedication to use to get them out of their situation.

Get a job to start your quest for a better life. Work hard, get promoted, get better jobs! You can also interact with your community and grow through them. You might even find a partner for your hard life.

#2 V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: May 17, 2022 Early Access

V Rising is a bit of a different game. Rather than being a survival game as a human, this is a title that puts players into the role of a vampire. In this title, players are awakened from a slumber that lasted centuries. Weak and needing blood, you begin your journey of gathering up easy prey before you’re able to rebuild your castle. However, being a vampire means sticking to the shadows during the day and thriving in the open at night. This upcoming title is also available to play with others online with the support of players teaming up to conquer the land over humanity or fight for territory and goods.

#1 Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Platforms: PS5, PS4, PC, XBO, NS

Release: 2022

Little Devil Inside will probably catch your attention immediately from a visual standpoint. It’s a unique-looking 3D action-adventure survival title from indie studio Neostream. Overall the game puts players into the task of hunting down and taking out creatures that lurk in the world. From what the developers have claimed, Little Devil Inside takes on the same mechanics as the Harvest Moon titles. Players are hunting down creatures as a job, and it’s the everyday life you’re watching unfold. From going on missions, gathering resources to enjoying the weekend, it looks as if Little Devil Inside is a game that has plenty of survival elements. To keep alive, you’ll have to endure the hostile weather conditions, fish, and cook to keep your vitals up.