Street Fighter 6 Is Bringing Back Ken, Dhalsim, And More

Capcom has revealed they are returning a few classic characters to Street Fighter 6.

In particular, Ken Masters, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda are confirmed with their new semi realistic aesthetics and stages. Capcom has shared official descriptions for the newly revealed characters below.

E. Honda

A sumo wrestler looking to bring the sport worldwide, E. Honda has the skills of a yokozuna, but his constant globetrotting has prevented his promotion. Also an expert chef renowned for mouthwatering chanko stew.

Dhalsim

A monk and yoga master from India who has served as a guide for countless suffering souls. Prefers to avoid conflict when possible, but his innate hatred of evil compels him to dispense stern justice.

Blanka

A kindhearted defender of nature, Blanka has become an adventure tour guide, confident his intimate knowledge of the jungle will serve as a springboard to fame—and a comfortable life for his beloved mother.

Ken Masters

Former US National Fighting Champ, and ex-VP of the Masters Foundation. Accusations of orchestrating a criminal plot have forced Ken to abandon his family and business and go into hiding.

There’s also a new trailer showing off these characters and the new game modes.

Capcom also shared more information for the game’s new modes, a clear marked improvement from Street Fighter 5.

World Tour mode is a story mode, completely unlike any mode in any previous Street Fighter. You actually create a character from scratch for this mode, and enter a battle screen when you decide to take on an opponent, after traveling around the game world. You will also run into classic characters from the franchise, and you can choose to fight them many times. Ultimately, you will get to choose someone to be your teacher, learning that person’s fighting moves. Your choice of teacher will also open up the world even further. It all starts in Metro City, the setting for Capcom’s Final Fight.

Fighting Ground is another novel game mode. This is where you can play Extreme Battles, where you can fight with special Gimmicks and Rules added in. Gimmicks include having a bull that interrupts your match, while Rules change the win conditions for the matches.

Battle Hub is the online lobby, where players can watch matches, find matches of their own, and even enter online tournaments. Interestingly, this section is laid out like a virtual world, where you can see yourself and other player avatars moving around and playing in a video game arcade. There is a hub shop so that you can customize your Battle Hub avatar, just like your World Tour avatar. It also has a game center where you can play digital versions of Capcom’s classic games like Final Fight and Street Fighter II.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S. You can read more of our coverage below.

