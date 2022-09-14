Bandai Namco Reveals Synduality At State Of Play

One of the great surprises from today’s PlayStation State Of Play, an event that played host to reveals such as Tekken 8, Hogwarts Legacy, and God Of War: Ragnarok, was the revelation that Bandai Namco are working on a brand new game called Synduality. The game is a gorgeous-looking futuristic dystopian adventure where you journey alongside your AI mech partner to “reclaim lost ground for humanity”

The debut trailer highlights the game’s impressive scale, fast-paced, and engaging third-person shooting combat, while it also dropped a few hints pertaining to the game’s plot, and showed off some impressive visual flair. Speaking about the game on the PlayStation Blog was Synduality‘s producer, Yosuke Futami, who spoke about the origin of the project,

It all started a couple of years back when our team grouped together and passionately discuss how can we break ourselves into—or even break the whole barrier, of the sci-fi genre. With the emergence of technology these days, and how artificial intelligence slowly becoming more prominent in our daily lives, we were particularly interested in how humans and AI would interact with each other in the future. Will they coexist? Do they have the same belief on feelings, or sense of emotion? Can they intertwine? Those were the questions that eventually became an exodus of this project, and hopefully you would join us to figure out together the adventures that lies ahead of them.

Futami also discussed the game’s plot, and the world of Amasia saying,

Synduality is set in a dystopian future where poisonous rain and deformed creatures wreak havoc on the world, where you and you AI partner must find a way to work together and reclaim lost ground for humanity. Adding to the excitement, we have partnered with prominent designers Neco (for character design) and Gyobu (for mech design) to bring their unique sci-fi style to the game. Please check out the reveal trailer below for a first look at the game. The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin. In the world of Synduality, you will take on a role as Drifters—who makes a living by collecting AO Crystals; a rare resource that can only be obtained in dangerous terrestrial environment. You will take on each mission in your Cradle Coffin—an armed vehicle that will get you mobile during the adventure. Players can personalize their Cradle Coffin—not only its appearance, but the weapons equipped as well to make your Cradle Coffin suit your own play style.

Despite being shown at the PlayStation State Of Play, we’ve since learned that Synduality is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

