Loop8: Summer of Gods is Getting an English Release

The “coming-of-age” adventure game Loop8: Summer of Gods is getting an official English release. Featuring scenes of everyday life similar to the Persona franchise, players will get the chance to relieve a nostalgic summer month again and again until the world is saved from the demonic Kegai.

In Loop8: Summer of Gods, players take on the role of Nini. Nini is a young man with the special gift of “Demon Sight” which gives him a leg up against the Kegai. Not only that, but with a blessing of the gods he’s able to loop the eighth month of the year as many times as he needs to make a difference in the fight against the demonic entities.

If the plot wasn’t convoluted enough already, Nini was raised on the space station “Hope”. Only a few enclaves of livable space remain on Earth and if the Kegai get their way they’ll be wiped out. Throughout the game players will make crucial choices that affect their comfortable every day life and ultimately the fate of the world in the face of the Kegai threat.

You can check out the English release trailer here.

Loop8: Summer of Gods includes the artistic talent of multiple individuals who have already made their mark in gaming. This includes character designer Ryudai Murayama, music composer Noriyuki Iwadare, game designer Yuri Shibamura, and more!

A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as “Hope,” Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanity’s last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with “Demon Sight,” Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right…or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely. The team behind Loop8: Summer of Gods includes senior producer Yoichi Miyaji (Lunar series, Grandia series), game designer Yuri Shibamura (Gunparade March, Touken Ranbu), character designers Shingo Adachi (Sword Art Online) and En Morikura (Kizuna Ai), concept artist Kitsuneiro (Amatsu Kitsune), mascot character designer Ryudai Murayama (Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin), and composer Noriyuki Iwadare (Ace Attorney series). Marvelous

Loop8: Summer of Gods originally released earlier this year in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. The western release of the game is expected sometime next year in 2023.

Loop8: Summer of Gods was developed in-house by game developer and publisher Marvelous. Marvelous is largely known for their work on Lord of Magna: Maiden Heaven, Peach Ball: Senran Kagura, and for publishing Rune Factory 4 in Japan.

