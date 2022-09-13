Sea of Thieves Adventures The Sirens’ Prize Cinematic Trailer Released, Set to Arrive September 15th

Microsoft and developer Rare have detailed and released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Sea of Thieves adventure! Titled The Sirens’ Prize, players will once again jump into the epic pirate world of Sea of Thieves and venture off into a new experience!

The new cinematic trailer showcases Belle, where she reads off an old book promising a prophecy that will happen. Shortly after reading us some subliminal story points, she jumps into the sea and dives down deep, leaving players to wonder what exactly she meant. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long as the new adventure is set to go live on September 15th. Both PC and Xbox players will be able to partake in the upcoming adventure and see exactly how the story unfolds for themselves.

Sea of Thieves Adventures has been keeping the game well alive, giving players more and more story content. For those who are unaware, Adventures are short-timed live events in-game that have story plot points for the player to complete. These adventures usually last about two weeks long and offer a ton of great story content for the player to experience as well as a ton of loot to collect. It will be exciting to see where The Sirens’ Prize takes players this time as it looks like players will be dealing with some sort of underwater elements.

Check out the brand new Sea of Thieves Adventure: The Sirens’ Prize trailer down below:

The last Sea of Thieves Adventures took place around August 18th when players went on A Hunter’s Cry. These adventures also tell an overarching story for players. This new idea came about at the end of Season 5 and has been well received by the players. It allows Rare to tell more stories from the characters we met in the game before and helps push the narrative even further. You want to make sure not to miss these events as they are time exclusive and will expire after about two weeks long.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC and Xbox. Players with Xbox Games Pass have access to the game as part of their subscription. Are you excited about the upcoming Sirens’ Prize adventure? Let us know in the comments below!

