Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry Begins August 18

The team behind Sea of Thieves has announced their newest upcoming Adventure A Hunter’s Cry which will begin on August 18. This adventure will continue the story of Merrick the Hunter after he’s been captured by The Dark Brethren.

Adventures are a new type of content introduced in Sea of Thieves earlier this year. Instead of one-off Voyages which are repeatable quests for loot, and instead of Tall Tales which are permanent narrative adventures with a grand scope; Adventures fall somewhere between the two but are only available for a short time. The purpose of Adventures are to continue progressing the story of Sea of Thieves with familiar and beloved characters.

Adventures were introduced near the end of Season 5, and due to the delay of Season 7 there was a delay in Adventures as well. So far, Adventures have introduced an ongoing story arc to the game which began with Shrouded Isles and the appearance of Belle. Until then, Belle had only ever appeared in promotional materials for the game.

The first set of Adventures saw pirates foil the plans of The Reaper’s Bones, a faction led by Captain Flameheart. Flameheart’s ambition is to put a stop to the freedom enjoyed across the Sea of Thieves and become its king. Their plans began with kidnapping the inhabitants of Golden Sands Outpost, and to use them as hostages to convince Wonda the weaponsmith to join the Reapers.

From there, the players and Belle learn that the Reapers are after the Veil of the Ancients, an artifact that allows things to be brought to and fro from the Sea of the Damned. Merrick the Hunter is recruited by Belle to summon The Shrouded Ghost, a powerful megalodon which holds the Veil in its belly.

With their plans foiled, the Reapers take their frustration out on Merrick and Golden Sands Outpost; further cementing Merrick as a force for good on the Sea of Thieves. This brings us to the last two adventures, the plot of the Reapers has taken a back seat and now The Dark Brethren are taking stage as the game’s villains.

Led by Wanda the Warsmith (the sister of Wonda mentioned earlier), The Dark Brethren appears to seek the desolation of The Sea of Thieves for varying reasons. Wanda’s reason is that she wants to destroy it before Flameheart ever has the chance to rule over it, having once been spurned by him. In order to further her plans, Wanda recruited Amaranta, an outcast of the Sea Dogs to kill Merrick and send his spirit to the Sea of The Damned. Now it will be up to players to rescue Merrick’s soul and bring him back to the world of the living!

You can check out the cinematic trailer for A Hunter’s Cry here.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC and Xbox. Players with Xbox Games Pass have access to the game as part of their subscription.

