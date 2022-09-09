New Hulks Are Coming To Marvel Strike Force

It is official! All the Hulks are coming to Marvel Strike Force. The free-to-play mobile game will be getting a lot of Hulk content in just a couple of days. At The Disney Marvel Games Showcase, a new trailer of this Red Hulk was revealed, and announced that Red Hulk would be coming to Marvel Strike Force on September 13.

Red Hulk is also known as Rulk, the Hulk’s nemesis. He is a form taken by Bruce Banner’s father-in-law…talk about family drama. See him below in the trailer.

When Red Hulk joins the Marvel Strike Force, he will become the Apocalypse’s new Horseman of War. See him coming to Marvel Strike Force on September 13!

Source.