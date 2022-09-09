Five Artists Will Celebrate the Upcoming God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022. It really doesn’t need any more hype than it has already received, including a fun ad from Rick and Morty. However, Santa Monica Studio, the development team behind the upcoming game, has announced a new collaborative project via PlayStation’s blog that sounds lovely. Art will celebrate art as five talented artists each complete a piece that captures a God of War: Ragnarok relationship in their own style.

Over the next five weeks, one piece will be revealed every Tuesday by Santa Monica Studio. Though it was not said specifically where they will be posting the pieces, they do have a link to their Twitter account near this information. So who are the artists and when will we see their stuff?

Drew Merritt is an LA-based contemporary artist who works with a variety of mediums. Through his work, he aims to capture the emotional nuance of his subjects. He will be tackling The Bear and The Wolf, a.k.a. Kratos and Atreus. His portrait will be revealed on September 13.

Emma Rios is an award-winning comic book artist and illustrator from Spain who often creates colorful pieces. She will be creating a piece for The Dwarves, which includes Brok, Sindri, and two new characters that we will meet in God of War: Ragnarok. We will get to see her take on the dwarves on September 20.

Romina Tempest is a UK-born, New Jersey-based comic book artist and illustrator who worked on the B is for Boy illustrated retelling of God of War. Her cartoonish style typically incorporates a dynamic background, so it will be interesting to see her for the Heroes of Midgard. These are the people Kratos and Atreus have befriended in their travels. She will have her piece revealed on September 27.

Jae Lee is an award-winning comic book artist who excels at highlighting complicated emotions in his work as well as light and movement. He will be tackling the grief the goddess Freya felt while holding her son Baldur’s body. We can’t wait to see the tragic and beautiful piece on October 4.

Finally, Sui Ishida, a Japanese manga artist that brought us the amazing Tokyo Ghoul series, will be creating a dreamlike portrait of the Aesir. The piece will be revealed on October 11, about a month before the release of the game.

All five of these artists have expressed their love of hack and slash games, Norse Mythology, and the depth of the characters and story that we have already gleaned from God of War: Ragnarok. It’s lovely to see artists interacting with the story through their own mediums, and we’re sure they will be able to bring out the depth and emotion fans of the game share. God of War: Ragnarok will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.

