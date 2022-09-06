Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild First 4 Figures Showcases Incredible Statue in Detail

First 4 Figures unveiled a brand new statue centered around one of Nintendo’s biggest titles, Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild. The limited edition statue comes in incredible detail and is perfect for fans of the franchise, especially for those who loved Breath of the Wild.

Titled Link on Horseback, the statue features exactly that; Link on his iconic horse from the game. The hand-painted resin statue stands 22 inches high and 13 inches wide, creating a massive set piece for any collector’s room. As mentioned above, the statue is a limited edition and will surely sell out pretty quickly. Pre-orders for the epic figure are now available on their site which is set to release in Fall 2023. (Pre-order link)

However, this is no cheap collection, the Link on Horseback from First 4 Figures will cost $725! As this is a pretty steep price, F4F is offering payment options for those who don’t want to pay the full price upfront. Collectors can choose from 3-month, 6-month, 8-month, and 11-month payment plan all of which come with different prices. In addition to the exciting announcement, F4F released a new trailer showcasing the statue in detail as well as some other details including the size of the statue and its description of it, which is linked down below!

Check out the epic new Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild statue down below:

First 4 Figures is proud to present the Link on Horseback resin statue, the first resin collectible to join our The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild lineup! This statue captures the majestic moment of Link on his steed rearing up! His ensemble which includes his Champion’s Tunic and Hylian Trousers has been realistically textured in gorgeous detail, much like his steed and other elements of this intricate statue. Link’s items such as the rucksack, Traveler’s Shield, and most importantly, his Sheikah Slate, are also included in incredible detail.

The base has stone symbols engraved along the side and vines wrapping around the stone to give it an ancient and magical look. Light and dark shades were used to create depth to further emphasize the texture.

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Link on Horseback (Standard Edition) comes with the following:

• The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Link on Horseback resin-painted statue

• Highly detailed base inspired by The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild

• Limited edition numbering

• Authentication card

In related collector news, Prime 1 Studios has unveiled their latest project and it is the form of everyone’s favorite treasure hunter, Nathan Drake. More specifically, their next big statue piece is centered around Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. However, if you thought $725 was a steep price, the Nathan Drake statue from Prime 1 is significantly more sitting at $1,250! The statue is impeccable and truly a one of piece treasure for fans of the franchise, but it is pretty steep for the average collector. If you want to learn more about the Prime 1 Nathan Drake statue, check out the full article here!

Collecting figures from your favorite games is no cheap hobby, especially when you want premium collector items such as Link on Horseback from First 4 Figures. But with the pricing options available and with it still, being far from release, do you think you will snag one? Let us know in the comments below!

