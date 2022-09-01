Mario Kart Tour Announces Special Mario vs Luigi Event

The state of the Mario Kart franchise is a very interesting one right now. On one hand, it’s doing very well, but on the other hand, it hasn’t had a truly new game in a very long time. The caveat to that in part is that of Mario Kart Tour, the mobile game that Nintendo launched back in 2019. It didn’t get off to the best of starts, something many players of the franchise know all about, but it has found its core group of players and continues to expand. It’s added new racers, new tracks, and frequently has had new events come out to bring players back into the mix.

A new event has been announced, and it’s a classic in certain respects–a Mario vs. Luigi event! So, how will that work? It’s simple: the roster of Mario Kart Tour will be split in two. The character you choose will either be on Team Mario or Team Luigi, and the successes you have in the courses will give points to your squad. This is surely a welcome addition for longtime fans of some of the most popular video game characters to ever exist.

Here are the team members for the Mario vs. Luigi Tour in #MarioKartTour! First up is Team Mario! pic.twitter.com/zTdVd2GInb — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 1, 2022

By participating in the event, you yourself won’t just be fighting for glory and to prove who’s the best Mario brother–you’ll be getting badges, coins, and rubies too. Though yes, many of you will solely be fighting to prove who’s the superior Mario Bros as it’s a question as old as time. We get it.

Here are the team members for the Mario vs. Luigi Tour in #MarioKartTour! Here's Team Luigi! Which team are your favorite drivers on? pic.twitter.com/sWgSzEb05w — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 1, 2022

As for when it starts, that would be on September 6, so you still have a few days to get ready and make some time for when the event starts. Then once it does, you’ll want to race your hearts out so that you can truly support Mario or Luigi. “Let’s go!” has never been more appropriate.

Now, as for the previous mention about the Mario Kart franchise and its “interesting” state, many fans have been wondering why we haven’t gotten a new title in some time. Part of the reason is of course that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is doing so well on the Nintendo Switch that they might not want to go and make a new one in full. This is bolstered by the fact that after five years of life on the Switch, the game just got the DLC treatment via the Booster Pass content, which actually includes so upgraded tracks from Mario Kart Tour.

Of course, if you listen to the rumors, there is a new game in the series being made right now. What exactly it’ll be like is up for debate, but it could be coming. We’ll have to see what is true, and what isn’t.

