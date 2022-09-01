JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gets Launch Trailer

The world of anime has provided us with a variety of incredible series, and within those series are characters that can’t truly be ignored or forgotten, no matter how hard we try. Sometimes an anime is great because of its story, other times because of its incredible action, and sometimes it’s the characters that carry the show. For JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it’s honestly a mix of all of them. The show had/has a visual style that completely separates it from other anime at points, the action is intense, and the characters are always memorable. Thus, the franchise has gotten a lot of video game adaptations, including the one that has just launched via JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

As you can likely tell from the name, this is an epic fighting game set within the world of Jojo, and that’s where the fun really starts. Not only does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R give you the grand visual style that the manga/anime is known for, you’ll get to play as over 50 characters from the franchise! From the villains Dio, to the various Jojo’s who have fought to save the world, all the allies to the heroes and villains, and so on. If they were a big character in the anime? You can likely play them here.

This obviously allows for a lot of fanservice, but also opportunity. Such as having some of the Jojo’s meet each other for the first time or seeing characters from various arcs who never would’ve met otherwise get to see one another and find out what they’d say. Plus, since the roster is so deep, you’ll be able to recreate classic fights from the anime, including the various Jojo’s going up against DIO, and more!

But, it’s not just about the character interactions, now is it? Oh no. You want to fight with all that you have in the game, and as such, there are plenty of modes for you to participate in. The one you’ll definitely want to try out though is the All-Star Battle Mode. It’s here that you’ll have an opportunity to both recreate classic battles, but also get unique battles that were created just for the game! Over 100 battles within the universe await you in just this mode alone. If you do manage to win them, you’ll get special skins for your characters and special art to see in the gallery!

To further celebrate the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, a new launch trailer has been given for the game. You can tell the team behind the title really wanted to make sure that fans of all level of this show would enjoy the game. We think they’ll succeed in that.

Source: YouTube