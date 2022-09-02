Hitman 3 2022 Roadmap Includes Ninjas, Doctors, and Lucky Duckies

IO Interactive has laid out its plans for Hitman 3 in a new roadmap for Year 2 September 2022. While IO doesn’t really make any consistent themes with its content plans, they always have something interesting to do waiting for you the next time you play.

Front and center is the very stylish and illuminated Neon Ninja outfit, a black shinobi shōzoku outfit made from black leather and lined with neon lights. To earn it, you have to beat two of the Elusive Target Arcades available on the first day of September.

And starting this month off, the Elusive Target Arcade are the Infiltrators and the Illusory Elusive Target Arcade. For the Infiltrators Elusive Target Arcade, you face The Paparazzo, The Stowaway, and The Collector. Adding to this challenge, you need to finish this contract while changing your disguise only once. The Illusory Elusive Target Arcade consists of The Twin, The Politician and The Black Hat. This arcade comes with the challenge that there will be a limit to your batch pacifications.

For September 8 the Featured Contracts are themed around the game’s newest location, Visit Ambrose. For this one, you can find ways to make your contract fit the theme without actually going to the location itself. For your contract to come up for consideration, you need to submit it by September 5 in the official forms here.

The Lucky Ducky hoodie shirt isn’t deadly as much as it is comfy. Earning this yellow shirt won’t be comfy, but you will be sure to deserve it if you finish the Elusive Target Arcades, The Blusterousand or The Bombastic. You can start earning this shirt on September 15.

The following day, you can take on a new challenge of a different kind in Chongqing. Your next target, codenamed “The Rage,’ is nicknamed Crusher. A former middleweight champion, Crusher is on the lam for a fight gone bad. You have 10 days from September 16 to catch the Crusher.

On September 22, you can grab that Neon Ninja suit if you’ve already earned it and bring it over to Hokkaido. The GAMA facility is open for ten days, for you to enjoy the sights and sounds. From the hot springs to Sakura Sushi to their medical facilities and Doki Doki Pow Pow, take a break from it all before you jump into your next mission.

September 23’s Special Target, The Stowaway, is a unique character. Jimmy Chen is a journalist of the unscrupulous kind, who won’t hesitate to go after you. Your mission is to take him and then take his dictaphone, but to do so, you’ll need to adjust to his eccentricities.

The month caps off with a return to GAMA in Hokkaido, but this time for business. On September 30 The Surgeons are the Elusive Targets. Dr. Pavel Frydel and Dr. Akane Akenawa are talented but untrustworthy surgeons, who killed a patient that just so happened to be a billionaire’s son. Now the billionaire wants them to die in a way fitting to punish them for their transgressions. If you’ve been looking to jump back into Hitman 3, now is a great time.

Source: IO Interactive