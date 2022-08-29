Is A Nintendo Direct Coming Next Month?

When it comes to gamers and Nintendo, there is a “love/hate” relationship that goes on between them. Gamers love Nintendo, no doubt. There’s a reason The Big N has lasted this long in the gaming industry, and it’s because they’ve built up a LOT of good faith within the gaming community. They have a solid first-party lineup out there, they usually make great consoles, and even when the company makes a misstep like the Wii U, they bounce back even stronger via the Nintendo Switch. The most significant part of the love/hate relationship, though is that of the Nintendo Direct.

When the company first busted out these digital presentations, it was because they decided not to go and do large presentations at events like E3 and the Tokyo Game Show. Furthermore, they could do these more “bite-sized” presentations throughout the year and thus keep fans apprised of what was coming, how the games look, and so on. Not only was it a big success, but pretty much every other company has copied the format and style in their own way to showcase their games.

The problem is that it’s inconsistent when they come out. Like, seriously, it’s almost impossible to predict at times. For example, we had one earlier this year in February that set the tone for a lot coming this year. But after that? We’ve had game-focused Directs and a “Partner’s Showcase” that provided some key details for third-party titles like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Persona 5, but it still wasn’t entirely what gamers wanted.

Now there is a frenzy online with the hopes that a Nintendo Direct might just drop next month.

To be clear here, these aren’t insiders dropping this “idea”. The fans are trying to “will it into existence.” The literal definition of “if wishing made it so.”

Now, the fans are being fair to an extent. They know that based on the game-focused directs that we’ve had that it’s very likely we won’t be getting one focused on the remaining games of 2022. Outside of maybe a new set of details for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that is. But more likely, we’ll start to get an image of what we can expect for 2023. Which Nintendo has honestly been pretty quiet about for the most part. Some fans can guess a game or two that might show up next year, but for the most part? It’s been quiet.

In the past, Nintendo has dropped a Direct in September, but whether it will happen in the upcoming month is unclear. So fans will just have to continue doing what they have been doing, waiting around.

Source: ComicBook.com