Medieval Mystery Title Pentiment Coming in November

We last got a look at Obsidian’s medieval-era mystery project Pentiment back in June during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The narrative adventure game, which takes place in 16th century Bavaria, has now been given a release date. Eager gamers will be pleased to learn that they can head off into the manuscript-based action on November 15.

The reveal date was announced earlier today on Obsidian’s official Twitter page. Pentiment has been in the works at Obsidian for some time and it finally looks ready to be released on PC and Xbox consoles later in the year. We first got a teaser for the medieval-themed title back in June, thanks to a teaser tweet from Obsidian developer Josh Sawyer. The game itself was then confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games project and has since been described as “a labor of love” by another ex-Obsidian developer.

Pentiment’s unique art style and gameplay have been inspired by historical illuminated manuscripts and both look pretty stunning from what we’ve seen so far. You can check out the reveal trailer for Pentiment from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase to refresh your memory of this highly original-looking narrative adventure.

In Pentiment, players will step into the role of the highly intelligent craftsman and artist Andreas Maler, who finds himself embroiled in a murder-mystery adventure that spans the course of 25 years. Players will have control over the decisions Andreas makes, as they shape the narrative around solving the murders and ensuring that the killer is revealed. Be warned though, that the decisions, accusations, and choices made throughout Andreas’ adventures will have a knock-on effect on those in his small Upper Bavarian community for years to come.

Those attending Gamescom this week will be amongst the first to try out the gorgeous gameplay of Pentiment, which looks set to be a breath of fresh air in terms of its central premise and visual style. They’ll be able to follow the events of the initial murder and make the first decisions as to which leads to follow-up on first. For a fuller look at Pentiment, you can read up a bit more on the game’s development over on the Xbox website.

The game will be heading to PC via Steam and on the Microsoft Store, as well as making its way onto Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One. Those with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriptions will also be able to play Pentiment on day one, with pre-installs available from today. The game is also available to pre-order now for those who wish to do so.

Pentiment will launch on November 15 for PC and Xbox consoles, with day one availability on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

